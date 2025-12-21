Research shows loneliness rising during holidays

Holiday Loneliness Is Rising Globally, New Reports Reveal: Clinicians Share How to Cope

As the holiday season reaches its peak, new global and U.S. research suggests that for millions of people, this time of year brings heightened isolation rather than connection. Reports released in December show that loneliness is increasing worldwide, with particularly sharp effects among low-income individuals, older adults, people without family networks, formerly incarcerated individuals, and Black Americans facing compounded social and economic stressors.

According to the 2025 Social Connections and Loneliness Report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, as many as 14 percent of people in member countries report feeling lonely most or all of the time. In the United States, the 2025 “Stress in America” report from the American Psychological Association found that roughly half of adults experience symptoms associated with loneliness, including emotional disconnection and social isolation.

Clinicians say the holidays can intensify these feelings because of social expectations that emphasize family gatherings, togetherness, and joy—norms that do not reflect the lived reality of many Americans.

“No matter the part of the world, holidays come with a lot of ‘shoulds’ and unrealistic expectations of happiness and connection,” said Dr. Hannah Nearney, a clinical psychiatrist and medical director at Flow Neuroscience. “For people already dealing with strained relationships, distance from family, or loss, those pressures don’t disappear during the holidays—they often become more intense.”

In the U.S., an estimated 14 million people will spend Christmas alone this year, nearly half due to family conflict or geographic separation, according to AMFM, a nonprofit mental health organization. The OECD report further notes that in-person interaction with friends and family has steadily declined over the past decade, a trend accelerated by economic pressures, remote work, and changing household structures.

Economic Stress and Isolation in Urban America

Researchers consistently find that loneliness is closely tied to financial stress. People with low incomes, those who are unemployed, and individuals facing housing instability are nearly twice as likely to report frequent loneliness, according to OECD findings.

For many low-income Americans, the holidays amplify economic anxiety. The cost of transportation, food, utilities, and gift-giving can make participation in traditional celebrations difficult or impossible, reinforcing feelings of exclusion. Individuals living alone, in shelters, or in temporary housing may lack both the financial means and social infrastructure to engage during the season.

“Stress, especially financial stress, places the brain into survival mode,” Dr. Nearney explained. “When that happens, emotional regulation becomes harder, social cues feel more threatening, and small disconnections can feel much larger.”

Chicago: Loneliness at the Neighborhood Level

In Chicago, public health officials and community organizations have identified social isolation as a growing concern, particularly on the South and West Sides. The Chicago Department of Public Health has cited loneliness and social isolation as contributing factors to declining mental health outcomes, especially among seniors, residents living alone, and individuals experiencing poverty.

Local health assessments show that while pandemic-era restrictions have eased, many forms of social connection have not fully rebounded. Senior centers, libraries, and community programs that once served as daily points of interaction operate with reduced hours or limited capacity, leaving some residents—particularly older adults—without consistent in-person engagement.

Chicago’s large population of seniors aging in place is especially vulnerable during the holidays. Many older adults live alone following the loss of a spouse or partner, while others have adult children who live outside the region. For those with limited mobility or access to transportation, winter weather further restricts opportunities for social interaction, deepening seasonal isolation.

Formerly Incarcerated and Returning Citizens

Chicago is also home to a significant number of formerly incarcerated individuals returning from Illinois prisons and jails each year, many of whom reenter their communities near the holiday season. Reentry organizations across the city report that holidays often magnify feelings of isolation for returning citizens who face strained family relationships, housing insecurity, unemployment, and social stigma.

During this period, access to social services may be limited, and family tensions can be heightened. Without stable housing or income, many returning citizens find themselves disconnected from traditional holiday gatherings, reinforcing a sense of exclusion at a time when social belonging is heavily emphasized.

Black Americans and Compounded Stress

For Black Americans, loneliness during the holidays is often shaped by broader structural forces, including racial discrimination, economic inequality, and long-standing disparities in health, housing, and incarceration.

Mental health professionals note that chronic exposure to racial discrimination contributes to elevated stress levels, which research shows can impair emotional regulation and reduce social engagement. During the holidays, that stress can be intensified by financial strain, caregiving responsibilities, and unresolved grief related to loss from violence, incarceration, or illness.

In Chicago, where racial segregation and concentrated poverty remain persistent, these pressures are particularly acute. Many Black households shoulder multigenerational caregiving responsibilities, while others are impacted by disrupted family networks due to incarceration or economic displacement. The result, clinicians say, is that loneliness in Black communities is often intertwined with grief, exhaustion, and survival stress rather than simple social withdrawal.

Dr. Kultar Singh Garcha, a physician and chief medical officer at Flow Neuroscience, said the commercialization of the holiday season can intensify emotional distress across cultures.

“Holiday music, movies, and traditions repeatedly trigger ideas about family and togetherness,” Garcha said. “When someone is grieving, estranged, or physically distant from loved ones, those messages can bring disappointment, anger, and loneliness to the surface.”

Midwest Factors: Weather and Distance

Midwest winters add another layer to the experience of holiday loneliness. Cold temperatures, snow, and limited daylight reduce mobility and discourage social outings, particularly for seniors and individuals without reliable transportation. Long distances between family members spread across Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin can make travel impractical or unaffordable, increasing isolation during winter months.

Rising heating and utility costs also contribute to seasonal financial stress, forcing some households to prioritize basic needs over social participation.

Coping and Community Connection

Clinicians emphasize that loneliness should be understood as a public health issue rather than a personal failure. They recommend focusing on realistic and accessible ways to maintain connection, particularly for individuals facing financial or social barriers.

Suggestions include nurturing existing relationships, setting boundaries with difficult relatives, scheduling regular phone or video calls, and engaging in small acts of kindness within one’s community. Faith institutions, senior centers, reentry programs, and neighborhood organizations continue to play a critical role in providing connection, though experts note that not all residents are connected to these networks.

“If loneliness or stress becomes persistent, professional support can be helpful,” Garcha said, noting that therapy, support groups, and community-based mental health resources can offer relief beyond the holiday season.

As new data underscores the scope of loneliness in the U.S. and globally, experts say the holidays may serve as a reminder of the need for broader investment in mental health access, economic stability, and community infrastructure—particularly in cities like Chicago, where social connection has long been shaped by inequality as much as tradition.