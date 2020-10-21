Republican Party The African American Story

However, many African Americans remained Republicans despite their parents becoming Democrats. Gloria Toote (1931 – 2017), who served as an advisor to four American presidents, is an example of this and she contends it was not easy. She explained how, in 1954, “I finished Howard University School of Law. A number of my faculty professors were Republicans. I admired them… when I came home to New York… [the] Republican Party courted me… And, I said well now, first of all its gonna to be an old boys network to begin with, so it’s gonna be uphill battle… My mother’s [Lillie Tooks Toote] a Democrat, my father’s [Frederick Toote] a Democrat, all my family. But it’s not really where my mindset is. I knew that there were some within the Republican Party, as there are now, who wanted the involvement of blacks, and I thought it was a marvelous opportunity. I had no idea how constantly uphill a battle it would be to gain recognition or status within the party.”[10] Reverend Jerry A. Moore, Jr. (1918 – 2017) joined the Republican Party after seeing the lack of African Americans in the party, recalling that, in 1964, “The presidential candidates, Johnson [President Lyndon Baines Johnson]… [and] Rockefeller [Nelson Rockefeller]… were around trying to solicit votes. And, they’re trying to get colored people to join their party. All the black folks that I knew were running and jumping in the Democratic Party. I said, ‘Now, you can’t put too many crabs in a tub ’cause the tub a run over. I’m gonna looking around here and see where nobody’s going.’ And, I looked at the Republican Party and they had all these vacancies.”[11] That same year though, Judge William Cousins, Jr. (1927 – 2018) saw reason to leave the Republican Party, not join it: “although I continued for a while to be affiliated in name with the Republican party, when Barry Goldwater emerged as the primary contender for the presidency in 1964… I read what Barry had written and listened to what he’d said. And I was disturbed that the party was moving in Goldwater’s way. Now Goldwater was a conservative and I felt uncomfortable with him. But after him I can say there came others who… made me more uncomfortable than Goldwater ever did… he made me so uncomfortable until I publicly resigned from the Republican Party. I saw no future… for progress with Goldwater approach.”[12]

The transitional year of 1968 and the campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey brought more split opinions within the African American community. While Humphrey, the former vice president of Lyndon B. Johnson, sought to continue the War on Poverty and further civil rights, civic leader Paul Jones (1928 – 2010) pointed out: “There are a number of high profile African Americans that were in support of [Richard] Nixon I remember in those days, Charles Hurst of Malcolm X [Community] College in Chicago… Hurst was then the president… [and] was instrumental in bringing Betty Shabazz… There the newspapers and the wire services picked up a picture of Sammy Davis, Jr… reaching around with hand around Nixon’s waist hugging him and welcoming him… You had people like James Brown that came in.”[13] Charles Evers (1922 -2020), the first African American mayor elected in Mississippi post-Reconstruction, remembered of Nixon: “I didn’t agree with some of things he did. But, he still was a friend of mine. And I was a friend of his. Anything he thought that the black [community]… needed, he’d call me and ask me… Nixon went to a lot of black communities now during his presidency a lot of people don’t know that…. they didn’t publish that.”[14]

Entrepreneur Edward Lewis described how Nixon appealed to many African American businessmen: “He did more as a Republican president to open up access to capital than anyone else…there was a desire to get young blacks in the business. And so he facilitated several programs out of government to set up minority economic investment vehicles for young blacks to get access to capital.”[15] Entrepreneur and investment chief executive Frank Greene, Jr. (1938 – 2009) added: “Richard Nixon… made a real push on… Black Capitalism… black companies around the country, really were able to start getting contracts, and start taking advantage of that… some of our early contracts, came through that, came through that program.”[16] On the other hand, though, Nixon was also trying to appeal to white Southern voters through the “Southern Strategy.” Nixon’s political strategist, Kevin Phillips, who popularized the Southern Strategy, explained the impact: “From now on, the Republicans are never going to get more than 10 to 20 percent of the Negro vote and they don’t need any more than that…but Republicans would be shortsighted if they weakened enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. The more Negros who register as Democrats in the South, the sooner the Negrophobe whites will quit the Democrats and become Republicans. That’s where the votes are.”[17] Because of this, Edward Lewis, who supported Nixon, also admitted that: “I’ve always been a proponent that blacks should be a part of the Republican Party, but Republicans make it so difficult because of their ideology to be a part of the party.”[18]