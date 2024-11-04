Republican candidate Sean Dwyer hopes to win Illinois House District 6

Sean Dwyer sits confidently in his sprawling high-rise condo in the South Loop. A graduate of Chicago Public Schools, he’s a successful real estate investor raised by a single mother. Today, he’s a Republican candidate running for the Illinois House District 6.

His Democratic opponent, the incumbent State Representative Sonya Harper, has served the district since 2015, which covers parts of the Near North Side, South Loop, Chinatown, Bronzeville, Bridgeport, Fuller Park, Englewood, and Greater Grand Crossing.

Illinois House District 6 is one of the most diverse districts in the Illinois Assembly. About 37 percent of its residents are Black, 27 percent are Latino, 25 percent are white and nearly eight percent are Asian, according to the U.S. Census.

Dwyer believes it’s time for new leadership in the district.

SEAN DWYER, candidate for Illinois State

Rep. in the 6th District

With Chicago Public Schools and the city’s business and retail districts struggling, Dwyer has an agenda to address problems in three key areas he feels Chicago needs to do better. They are education, public safety and business development in the South Loop.

As part of his agenda Dwyer plans to tackle serious problems that include high illiteracy rates and vacant retail and office space, which he says is due to crime.

In an in-person interview in his condo, Dwyer said he believes District 6 is hurting and that Harper hasn’t done enough to address the problems that impact its residents.

“The track that our city in my district is on right now compels me to jump in the race,” Dwyer told the Crusader.

Dwyer was born in Bronzeville in 1966. He attended Solomon Schechter private grade school before he transferred to John J. Pershing Elementary. He then transferred to Bret Harte Elementary in Hyde Park. He was a three-sport athlete in soccer, swimming, and tennis at Kenwood Academy, where he achieved high standardized test scores and 5s on his Advanced Placement Biology and U.S. History exams. He graduated from Vassar College with a bachelor’s degree in English literature in 1988, leaving college with top grades and high student loan debt.

Growing up in Chicago, Dwyer worked as a lifeguard for the Chicago Park District.

But life wasn’t easy for Dwyer. His father, Charles Francis Dwyer, a South Shore High School graduate who served in the Army, struggled with alcoholism, smoking, and gambling. In 1986, Sean’s father died of lung cancer.

Dwyer’s parents had separated one year before he was born, forcing his mother, Shirlee Morris-Dwyer, to raise her son alone. The two moved several times and lived in apartments in Bronzeville, Kenwood and Hyde Park while Shirlee worked in administration at St. Joseph Hospital. In 1967, they lived briefly in Alaska.

After college, Sean built a professional career in institutional real estate investments, working with ORIX Real Estate Equities, Henderson Global Investors, TIAA-CREF and Mapletree.

In August 2023, Dwyer filed to run as a Republican candidate for District 6 in the Illinois House. He has no political experience and acknowledges there is no community activism on his resume. Still, he believes he can beat Harper as a Republican in a blue state.

Dwyer claims Harper sponsored mostly bills that were agriculturally driven, but a Crusader review of Harper’s record in Springfield revealed she sponsored and amended bills regarding book banning, farm-to-food bank activities, obtaining juvenile DNA in criminal law, and the police Illinois Seizure and Forfeiture Act.

Dwyer is moving forward on his campaign to win voters as a first-time political candidate in the 6th District.

“This district is composed of three distinct parts,” Dwyer said. “You have a slice of the Loop right here. You got a slice of Chinatown. Then you got Englewood in the south and a little bit west. So, you have three very distinct voters.

“I think what’s important to those distinct voters is education, CPS. Public safety, which is intertwined with public transportation, and three, the economic heartbeat of our city and state, is sitting right outside my door in the Loop.

“I think that what’s important to everyone who lives in this neighborhood, obviously including me, is all the vacant, unlit retail space. So, if we look at all this office space out here, right now, there’s about 25-26 percent vacant. From my experience, the (normal) vacancy rate in a business is about 5 to 7 percent. We’re about 400 percent north of healthy vacancy rates.

“So, the emergencies I see in this district are, first and foremost, public education, then public safety, and third, taking care of our economic heartbeat in the Loop.”

Dwyer said at the heart of his plan is education, which is about the struggles students have in CPS.

“Right now in CPS, about 65 percent of our kids can’t read or write. About 73 percent cannot do math at grade level. So literacy and university, by any metric right now in public schools, we’re failing. And this is a disaster for our city in so many ways.

“Second of all, we’re not taking care of a slice of our city that should contribute to our robust cultural life and our strong economic center. So, our schools are experiencing a drop in enrollment, and our city is experiencing a drop in population. We’re graduating 85 percent of our kids, roughly. So, if 35 percent can read at grade level, you would assume that we’re graduating 50 percent of our kids right now. And this ignores the 9 percent dropout rate. These numbers are approximate, but they’re close to correction.”

In June, National Public Radio reported that CPS’s reading and math proficiency rates pre-pandemic were low. About 31 percent are considered proficient in reading and 20 percent in math.

With the COVID-19 relief money that was spent on CPS, Illinois’ largest school district is facing a budget deficit. Mayor Brandon Johnson wants CPS Chief Pedro Martinez fired after he refused to take out a high-interest $300 million loan to help close a budget deficit. All seven Board of Education members resigned before Johnson nominated his handpicked successors. It’s expected that the board members will fire Martinez.

“I’m 1,000 percent with Pedro Martinez,” Dwyer said.

“Right now in Chicago Public Schools, we spend about $29,000 per student per year to educate our kids. I spent a day about a year ago at a school in Englewood called the Academy of St. Benedict the African. It’s a K-8 grade school. There are about 280 kids in the school. These kids now put themselves on track to where they want to go. So, that helps answer the question. Do we need to take on more debt? No. If we got $29,000 per student, the answer is to spend our money more efficiently.”

On crime and public safety, Dwyer said, “Those kids we’re underserving I think wind up excluded from the job system and I think that does relate to public safety. When you do better in schools, these kids have money to spend in the city that is good for the economy and for local businesses.”

Dwyer said he supports ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system whose contract Mayor Johnson canceled this year. The mayor called the system a failure while campaigning for mayor, but recently the City Council voted to keep the system, saying it helps alert police to underserved neighborhoods that otherwise wouldn’t get attention. The contract ended weeks after the Democratic National Convention was held at United Center.

“I’ve talked to many Chicago police officers. I haven’t met anyone yet who thinks ShotSpotter is a bad idea.

“Then you look at our Mayor, Brandon Johnson, and he’s had the contract in place through the Democratic Convention when folks were flying in, [attending] fancy parties, officials were coming in from out of town. So, you have to ask yourself, why was ShotSpotter good enough for those folks at the DNC, but it’s not good enough for those folks who live in the city.”