Reps. Davis, Jackson call for a ceasefire and peace in Middle East

Left to right: Rep. Danny K. Davis and U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson

Then get death threats

While fearing that the U.S. is getting close to a possible WWIII with the expansion of foes siding with Hamas, Representatives Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson called for a ceasefire for cooler heads to prevail, so medical aid can have access to Gaza where innocent women, children and men are being killed.

And because they called for peace Jackson said, “There were death threats, but I am not afraid and neither should you be,” but he is afraid of an expansion of the Middle East war that will drag in U.S. intervention. Jackson was one of 13 Representatives who have supported an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire as of October 16.

With the U.S. now caught between the Middle East wars and Ukraine’s fight against Russia, Jackson fears we are “inching toward WWIII.” The signs are here. He was referring to the U.S. physically getting involved in the Middle East war.

Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters three land attack cruise missiles and several drones were launched by the Houthi forces in Yemen. The Houthis are backed by Saudi Arabia and support the Palestinians.

Ryder said they were shot down over the water. He said the missiles were fired by Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen and were launched “potentially toward targets in Israel.”

During his remarks at PUSH, Jackson honored all who served in wars and said that, “We are fighting to support you. Thank you for your service. You deserve to be supported, and no veteran should be homeless.” Jackson said both of his grandfathers served in WWII.

But he expressed deep concerns about the U.S. “inching toward another war” and predicted “this could very well be a precipice of WWIII.”

Jackson said when he and other Congressmen voted last week for a ceasefire, he began to see articles written labeling him as a leftist, all because he called for peace. He also revealed there were death threats. “I’m not afraid, and you shouldn’t be either. The temperature is rising all across the nation.”

History is not the key itself. People will keep history. Jackson referred to Biden’s $100 billion supplemental request to Congress last October, which he needs to support Israel, the Ukraine and for U.S. national security.

“If $100 billion would be directed toward a cure for Parkinson’s, my father would be walking right now among others.” Jackson said with that kind of money, “We would eradicate Alzheimer’s.” He said the government is spending $103 billion on Homeland Security.

“I applaud them for all that they have done and do, but as your Representative, I am going to cast my vote to study war no more,” he said to a round of applause. He and some others were the first to ask for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Jackson said he hasn’t seen the ministers and the different religious leaders go over to the Middle East to seek reconciliation. Making it clear, Jackson said, “I support reconciliation. I support the state of Israel. I support the state of Palestine. The city and children need a future.”

“The wars are still raging in Ukraine and the Middle East. We need a ceasefire,” Representative Davis said on Sunday, November 12, during an interview on WVON’s “ON THE CASE” talk show. His pleas mirrored remarks made by Jackson during an appearance on Saturday, November 11, on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition weekly live broadcast.

“There needs to be a pause, if not a cessation, to let aid and medical supplies, food, get to these individuals who are maimed, shot up, bombed up,” said Davis. “There needs to be at least enough stoppage to let these kinds of items get through. I join with anybody who says let’s do that. Let’s make it happen.”

Quoting General William T. Sherman, a Union commander during the Civil War who said, “War is hell,” Davis said, “No matter how you evaluate it, no matter what the cause, but it is not only the cause, but you also got to look at the cost.

“I hope and pray that we get some sanity relative to all of the innocent civilians, men, women, and children whose lives have been taken and lives disrupted. They need all of the assistance and understanding that we can possibly get for them and get to them.

“We have to make sure that our people don’t get so divided,” Davis said admitting emotions are running high on various issues. “We need to be as rational, as logical and helpful to try and save lives and keep people from being hurt, as we can.”

Davis suggested there could be a “two-state solution where both the Palestinians, as well as the Israelis, have a homeland that they can feel safe and secure and maintain their sovereignty. All of these things are important. We can pray about it, hope for it, then when the time comes, we can vote about it.

“We can vote for those individuals who can do the most and make this happen. That is the role we can play because we know right from wrong. We know good from bad, and we know what ought to be as opposed to just saying this is the way it is.”

Davis was reminded that on Friday, November 17, there is another possibility the government may shut down if Republicans can’t come up with a viable and united plan.

“Everything that I am hearing is an indication that the government is headed in that direction,” Davis said. “There does not appear that there is a solution on the table. It does not appear that the Republicans know what they are doing. It does not appear that they know what to do.

“They are disorganized themselves. They are entangled and challenges and difficulties with different ways that they think. If you can’t come together on your side, you will have more difficulties coming together with the other side,” said Davis.

He said people need to be aware, understand and know that “much of the solution is changing the leadership that exists in the House of Representatives.” Referring to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announcing he will not run again, Davis said that is not good news.

“Many people felt he is the only Democrat who could possibly win. That puts a heavy strain now on the Senate as well,” Davis said, urging everyone to register and vote no matter where they live. “If you are not exercising your ability to help influence the outcome of these things, as the Panthers would say, ‘You are not part of the solution. You are part of the problem,’” said Davis quoting Black Panther Party leader Leroy Eldridge Cleaver.

“Voters must be registered to vote, know who to vote for, vote your best interests, and things will come out all right,” advised Davis.