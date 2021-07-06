Representative Ford to introduce new ID voter card bill for easier voting access

By Chinta Strausberg

In an effort to make it easier to vote, Representative La Shawn Ford (D-8th) on Tuesday, June 29, said he is introducing a bill that will call for all voter registration cards to include a photo ID.

“I am filing a bill to make the voter’s registration card official with a photo ID,” Ford told the Crusader in an exclusive interview. He expressed concern over the huge number of voter suppression bills being introduced and passed by Republicans across this nation since they lost the 2020 presidential election.

Ford has legitimate concerns. In an effort to restrict the voting rights of Black, brown and poor people, as of May 14, 2021, state Republican legislators have introduced more than 389 voter suppression bills in 48 states, including mandated ID voter cards, according to a Brennan Center for Justice report.

The problem, Ford said, is that every state has different election laws. He is hoping his bill can be a national model to make it easier, not more restrictive, for voters to cast their votes.

Ford said his bill is also important because “our voter registration card would be an official ID for people in prison. They can leave prison with an official Illinois ID,” he said. “If a person can’t afford a traditional ID card, an official registration card with a photo seems like a smart approach.”

While marshaling support for his proposed bill, Ford said he would introduce it during the October veto session.