Representative Danny Davis files l2,000-plus nominating petitions for 15th term

Representative Danny Davis

Cherita Logan, deputy coordinator for Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th), took care of business for the Congressman on Saturday, November 25. She was the first one in line on Monday, November 27, filing more than 12,000 nominating petitions at the Springfield Board of Elections when only 400 were required.

And to Davis’ critics, opposed to his running for re-election for his fifteenth term because of his being 82 years old, Logan said, “He has the grit, wisdom, is a leader, and has the impact we need to move this District forward. Old is gold in Congress, especially when you have seniority.”

And that is why she arrived at the Springfield State Board of Elections at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Logan set up camp two hours later and stayed inside the Congressman’s campaign mobile home until about 4 a.m. on Monday, November 27, when other aides began to gather outside the Board of Elections.

Logan wasn’t worried about losing her No. 1 position because she had parked the Congressman’s mobile home 50 feet from the front door of the Board of Elections and placed chairs at the front door. Other aides and candidates who arrived with their petitions at 4 a.m. respected her No. 1 political turf.

So, come 8 a.m. on Monday morning, Logan was the first one to walk through the Board of Elections door carrying the Congressman’s 12,000-plus nominating petitions. Logan said she arrived early to make sure the petitions were filed on time.

“We are very competitive. Leadership is important. We led by being first, but also, you don’t put off for tomorrow what you can get done today,” she stated.

Logan likened being the first one at the door to a “melting pot” of Democrats, Republicans, and other party affiliates, including candidates who stood in a long line shivering in the cold while clutching their nominating petitions.

“Being first, which we intend to be first on election night, was just being a reflection of being first at that door,” Logan told the Chicago Crusader in a Tuesday, November 28, interview. She said being first in line by 8 a.m., which is the cut-off time, also qualifies a candidate to be in the lottery for first ballot positions.

“In being the first in line, I did what the Congressman wanted to get accomplished,” she said. “We wanted to send a message that this is very serious business. This is not a dress contest. This is not a fashion show. This is not a talking point. This is real, dedicated, sacrificing work.”

When reminded that the Congressman will be challenged by his opponents, Logan said, “That just doesn’t make good sense. It’s a waste of time. We filed over 12,000 signatures. Just do the math,” she said suggesting “it would be a waste of time to file a credible challenge.

“Of course, people can be frivolous, but we think it is frivolous now when one would function as a divider of a community, a divider of Democrats, as opposed to coming together and building upon the work that has been done by the Congressman who has an impeccable record.”

Logan said Davis has never voted against his people or “marginalized” them. “He works seven days a week. He’s a workaholic. He’s a thinker. He’s been very successful in his career in representing his constituents.”

She said those who oppose the Congressman are simply “dividers who confuse the community and who do not help Democrats defeat the Republicans, especially in this critical time in our history when policies and appropriations are being rolled back.” Logan said this is not the time for anyone to be moving backward rather forward.

“Congress is made upon seniority. Our forefathers and mothers fought so that we can have an opportunity that we have right now,” she said.

On Congressman Davis’ seniority in Congress, Logan asked, “Why would we fight to take that away when we need him the most? Congressman Davis is now 23rd in Congress and he is the ranking seventh Democrat on the Means and Ways Committee, which is the most powerful committee in Congress,” Logan pointed out.

“Why would you work to defeat that kind of success that people have worked so hard and died for? Who does that?” she asked.

When told some of his opponents say he is too old for the job, Logan said, “Old is gold in Congress because it is built upon seniority, and you don’t get it by coming in as a freshman. He works every day. He still can perform his job. He’s still mobile. He still has his mental capacities. Too old to do what? He is still moving forward with legislative ideas and agendas.

“Too old is divisive,” Logan said of Davis’ critics. “It’s discriminatory. You want to get away from those divisive and segregated kinds of conversations when you are looking for a legislative leader.”

Thanking those who signed Davis’ nominating petitions, Logan said, “I hope we can get Democrats organized and on the same agenda so we can fight against the draconian cuts that the Republicans are proposing.”

Logan said Democrats should be on one agenda to fight these “draconian” Republican cuts that are coming down the pipeline, and not fighting members of their own party.

Representative Davis is running against Nikhil Bhatia, Kina Collins, Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Kip Knutson and Kouri Marshall. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, December 4. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.