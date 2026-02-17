Representation in Action: CFD Firefighter-Paramedic Asia Moore  

Chicago Firefighter-Paramedic Asia Moore reflects on representation and public service as she redefines what relief looks like through skill, empathy and community education.

When Asia Moore walks into a home, relief often follows.

She can see it in people’s faces. Across Chicago, residents rarely dial 911 for anything joyful. Fear, confusion or crisis brings firefighters and paramedics to the door. For many of the people Moore serves, seeing someone who looks like them makes that moment a little easier.

Moore is a Firefighter-Paramedic assigned to Engine 63 in Woodlawn. Born and raised on the West Side, she has spent the last five years navigating a profession where people who look like her remain rare.

“There are not a lot of individuals who look like me,” Moore said. “Female. Black. That can present a challenge in itself, but it’s not something I’ve ever stood down to.”

Her presence matters beyond emergency response. Moore says simply showing up with confidence can ease tension, especially in Black communities where trust can be fragile.

“I enjoy being that little bit of relief that an individual gets by seeing me,” she said.

The fire service was not a lifelong dream. At first, Moore admits, it was just a job. That changed once she entered the academy. Surrounded by pressure, expectations and her family’s pride, the work became personal. She was one of only two Black women in her class. Instead of shrinking, she pushed harder.

“I wanted to earn it,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of something big.”

Growing up, Moore rarely saw Black firefighters and almost never saw Black women in the role. Becoming one meant stepping into change she had never witnessed herself.

Her interest in medicine had always been there. As a teenager, she imagined careers ranging from mortician to nurse. She worked as a certified nursing assistant before finding her place as a paramedic. Curious by nature, Moore wanted to understand what went wrong and how to fix it.

“I love medicine,” she said. “I love to learn about it. I love to help others.”

Today, Moore splits her time between Engine 63 and the Chicago Fire Department’s Public Education Unit, where she has been detailed for the past six months. While still assigned to her firehouse, her weekdays are spent teaching fire safety across the city.

She works with children, teenagers and seniors, focusing on practical, life saving skills. Stop, drop and roll. Staying low in smoke. Checking doors for heat. Covering a stove fire with a lid instead of trying to put it out.

“A lot of times our seniors don’t know,” Moore said. “When I step into a home, it’s almost like my grandmother.”

That perspective shapes her approach. She slows down. She speaks with respect. She connects lessons to everyday experiences like holiday cooking or unplugged smoke detectors. Older adults, she says, are often overlooked.

“I treat them like my grandmothers,” Moore said. “I talk to them the way I would want someone to talk to my family.”

Her passion for public education grew through Camp Courage, a CFD summer program introducing youth ages 12 to 18 to careers in fire and EMS. There, Moore saw firsthand how representation can shift what young people believe is possible.

When she visits schools or homes, children are often surprised to see a woman firefighter. That surprise quickly turns into attention and respect.

“They want to hear what I have to say,” she said. “They want to hear what I know.”

For Moore, visibility carries responsibility. Her advice to young people unsure of their future is simple.

“Apply,” she said. “You can always say no. Don’t take away your options.”

She describes the fire department as a family, a network of brothers and sisters that stretches across the city. Growth, she believes, requires discomfort.

“You have to make yourself uncomfortable in order to grow,” Moore said. “Even if you’re scared right now, you probably won’t be scared later.”

In firehouses, classrooms and living rooms across Chicago, Moore is reshaping who people expect to see when help arrives. And for the next generation watching, that quiet shift may matter most.