Report shows 146 Hoosier workers were killed on the job in 2019

According to a new report released recently by the AFL-CIO, 146 Hoosier workers were killed on the job in 2019. This analysis, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows that the job fatality rate in Indiana was 4.7 per 100,000 workers, a higher rate than the national on-the-job fatality rate of 3.5 per 100,000.

Nationally in 2019, 5,333 working people were killed on the job and an estimated 95,000 died from occupational diseases. Each and every day, on average, 275 U.S. workers die from hazardous working conditions.

“This year’s report is yet another reminder of the dangers facing working people in Indiana every single day. And now, as we continue to deal with the a global pandemic, it’s more important than ever to protect working people,” said Brett Voorhies, President of the Indiana AFL-CIO. “Hoosiers deserve better. We have the right to a safe workplace and a voice on the job. What’s more, we deserve leaders in Indianapolis and Washington who will stand up for those rights.”

The report, titled “Death on the Job. The Toll of Neglect” marks the 30th year the AFL-CIO has produced its findings on the state of safety and health protections for workers within the United States. The report shows the highest workplace fatality rates are in Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, and West Virginia.

One of the most disturbing statistics is the increase in the death rate for workers of color. The fatality rate for Latino workers increased 14% from 2018 and is the highest rate since 2008. The majority (66%) of Latino workers who died on the job in 2019 were immigrants. Black workers are also at an increased risk of work-related deaths. In 2019, 634 Black workers died—the highest number in more than two decades.

Additionally, workers 65 and older have nearly three times the risk of dying on the job than all workers, with a fatality rate of 9.4 per 100,000 workers in 2019.

Fifty years ago on April 28 the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect, promising every worker the right to a safe job. The law was won in 1970 because of the tireless efforts of the labor movement and allies, who drew major attention to work-related deaths, disease and injuries, organized for safer working conditions, and demanded action from their government.

But today, due in part to the irresponsible anti-workers policies of the previous administration, OSHA’s meager resources have kept declining. Federal OSHA now has only 774 safety and health inspectors and state OSHA plans have a combined 1,024 inspectors— near the lowest total number of OSHA inspectors since the creation of the agency. With only 38 OSHA inspectors in Indiana, it would take them 202 years to inspect each workplace once. Renewed attention and dedicated resources to getting inspectors back on the job is crucial to fulfilling the promise of safe jobs for all workers.