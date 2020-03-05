Report says Lightfoot prepared to endorse Joe Biden for the presidential Democratic nomination

Crusader Staff Report

Crain’s Chicago Business is reporting that Mayor Lori Lightfoot will endorse Joe Biden over rival Bernie Sanders for the presidential Democratic nomination.

Lightfoot had been silent throughout the primary campaign season about her choice for the Democratic nomination. Her endorsement will give Biden a boost in Chicago where he is expected to a have a tough battle against Latino and white progressive voters.

Sanders nearly beat Hillary Clinton in Chicago and Illinois in the 2016 Democratic primary. He took nearly 49 percent of the overall vote in Illinois. In Chicago, Sanders took over 45 percent of the vote against Clinton, who was born and raised in Park Ridge in the northwest suburbs.

Biden captured Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Massachusetts and Maine. Biden won the southern states largely with the help of Black voters, many of whom are older moderate and conservative citizens, who are turned off by Sanders’ Democratic socialist platform.

Stayed tuned for this developing story.