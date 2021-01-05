Rep. Underwood Sworn In, Challenger Oberweis Files Notice Of Contest

By Jenna Dooley, Northern Public Radio

14th Congressional District candidate Jim Oberweis has filed a Notice of Contest with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican challenged incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood on the November ballot. After the results came in declaring Underwood had won, Oberweis requested a discovery recount.

In a news release issued Monday, Oberweis says he does not believe there was rampant fraud, but he believes there were instances when election laws were not followed which affected the outcome of the election.

Those accusations include missing initials from judges on some vote-by-mail ballots and voter application requests made outside of election deadlines.

According to the release from Oberweis, “The documentation we provided Congress today shows numerous irregularities and when the proportional reductions in each of our vote totals are applied, there is no question I won the race for Congress.”

An Underwood for Congress spokeswoman provided the following statement to WNIJ:

“Regardless of Mr. Oberweis’ legal bluster, the results of this election will not change. Congresswoman Underwood was sworn into the 117th Congress on January 3rd and remains focused on the work the people of the 14th District elected her to do.”

This article originally appeared Northern Public Radio.