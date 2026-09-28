Rep. Smith to host sixth annual Community Fall Fest

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith will bring residents together for an afternoon of food, entertainment and family activities during the sixth annual Community Fall Fest on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The free public event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. outside the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary. The event flyer lists free food, school supplies, vendors and entertainment among the attractions planned for the afternoon.

Smith, a Gary Democrat, will host the community celebration with Gary Common Council members Dwight Williams, Darren Washington and Kenneth Whisenton; Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.; and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman.

The Fall Fest is designed as a family-oriented gathering, offering residents an opportunity to enjoy entertainment while receiving free food, school supplies and other items.

Attendees can expect pizza, hot dogs, Polish sausages, soft drinks, water, popcorn and candy, along with books, blankets, uncooked food items and giveaways from participating vendors. New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will provide hamburgers and hot dogs.

The Book Lovers Club members gathered September 8, 2026, at the home of President Annette Williams for the club’s first meeting of the 2026-27 year. The Gary organization was founded in October 1921. Top photo: Annette Williams, Jenette Hodges, Anne Eldridge, Debra Powers and Carolyn Dillon.

Free haircuts will be provided by Lil Lou’s Beauty and Barber College. Activities for children will include bounce houses, games with prizes and horseback rides, while adults can participate in bingo.

Music and live performances will continue throughout the afternoon, with a DJ and a lineup of singers, dancers and tribute performers from Northwest Indiana.

The entertainment schedule begins at 1:15 p.m. with tribute artist Zayo Royal, followed at 1:30 p.m. by the NuEmage Dance Team. Vocalist Allison Faye Joiner is scheduled for 1:45 p.m., followed by vocalist Bruce Pearson at 2 p.m.

The Jazzy Ladies line dancers will perform at 2:15 p.m. and return at 2:30 p.m. for an audience participation segment. Baxter Crim is scheduled to sing at 2:45 p.m., followed by Michael Curtis at 3 p.m. and Pastor Bryan O. Davis at 3:15 p.m.

Constance Winfrey, Jacquelyn Gholson, Barbara Taliaferro, Janis Taylor, Shirley Thomas and Loretta Piggee. Not pictured: Gloria King.

Tribute artist Tej’ai will take the stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by Dr. J at 3:45 p.m., Mateena Hough at 4 p.m. and Tamilla Calloway at 4:15 p.m. Rev. Gregg Frazier is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with Jay-Lan Halliburton closing the scheduled performances at 4:45 p.m.

Smith said the entertainment is an important part of the annual event and reflects the talent and character of the Gary community.

“The stage is what makes Fall Fest feel like Gary,” Smith said. “We have local singers, dancers and a DJ keeping the music going throughout the event. Fall Fest is a golden opportunity to come together and celebrate our community, and I hope to see you there.”

The Community Fall Fest will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2026, at the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road in Gary. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.