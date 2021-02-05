Rep. Smith supports bills providing pandemic relief to small businesses and schools

State Representative Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) recently voiced his support for two bills that he believes are crucial to Indiana’s recovery – House Bill 1004 and House Bill 1008. As Hoosiers continue to work together and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana General Assembly is considering many bills to assist businesses and schools across the state who have faced unprecedented challenges over the past year.

HB 1004 would establish a Small Business Restart Grant program and fund to provide assistance to relevant entities, overseen by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. It would appropriate the necessary funds and set criteria for the grants.

“Hoosier small businesses are the bread and butter of our communities,” Smith said. “Their strength in weathering this storm is an inspiration to us all. Now it is our duty to get them the help they need and deserve.”

HB 1008 would establish the Student Learning Recovery Grant program and fund. It appropriates $150 million for the fund and establishes requirements for the program. In order to receive a grant, eligible entities will be required to develop and submit a student learning acceleration plan.

Smith urges attention be paid to schools facing historic learning gaps. Racial and economic disparities in education systems are pressing problems faced by many school systems such as Gary’s, which are confronted with a dearth of funding. Low-income communities are often faced with standardized testing scores and graduation rates far below neighboring affluent communities.

“Schools across Indiana have risen to the occasion over the last year to fulfill the needs of students adapting to a wildly changing landscape,” said Smith. “These grants could provide vital relief, but many of our schools came into 2020 already at a disadvantage. We must prioritize schools where we have seen for years students experiencing learning gaps that are now facing a learning loss. We must not let the children of these communities be left behind. This bill addresses the most pressing problem facing these schools today, but there is no simple solution. I hope that the concern we see now will not be so quickly forgotten and we can begin to focus on education policies that will lift up historically marginalized students.”