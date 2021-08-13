Rep. Smith expresses urgency for public participation in redistricting process

State Representative Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) urges Hoosiers to get involved in the redistricting process and calls on them to demand additional hearings when the proposed maps are released by the Republican leadership.

Smith is currently a member of the Lake County Redistricting Commission. The legislator is greatly disappointed that the public hearings set for this weekend do not include Lake County residents.

“Though there is no public hearing set in Lake County – a major oversight by my colleagues across the aisle – I would still like to encourage folks to attend their near- est public hearings and ask questions,” Smith said. “However, these meetings are only the first step in including Hoosiers in the redistricting process. House Democrats have demanded that Republican leadership set additional meetings once the proposed maps are available so we can continue an open dialogue with our constituents.