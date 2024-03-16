Rep. Smith celebrates the passage of 13th Check

Indiana State Capitol Building in Indianapolis, Indiana

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary)

On March 8, the Indiana House of Representatives voted to approve the conference committee report on House Bill 1004. Even though the Senate removed the 13th check, the House conference committee added the provision back into the bill. Certain retirees on the Teachers’ Retirement Fund (TRF) and Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF) will receive a 13th check in 2024.

State Rep. Vernon G. Smith (D-Gary) issued the following statement:

“This is a victory for our Hoosier seniors. Our public retirees deserve some extra peace of mind in the midst of this ever-increasing cost of living. I was contacted by many local senior groups and individuals who felt forgotten by the legislature refusing to give them their 13th check. After being left out of the Republican budget last year and then removed from House Bill 1004, I am so thankful that this provision ended up in the final version of the bill.

“For those on a fixed income, this extra money can mean the world of difference. Regardless of party affiliation, letting our dedicated public servants retire with dignity should be a top priority. The passage of the 13th check is cause for joyous celebration.”