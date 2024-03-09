Rep. Robin Kelly responds to President Biden’s State of the Union address

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address:

“President Biden took a well-deserved victory lap, touting implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS Act and Science Act, PACT Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and much more. President Biden’s leadership is essential to ensuring continued prosperity at home and restoring stability around the globe. I’m eager to continue working with President Biden to build on this progress and move our country even farther forward.

“At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, President Biden’s recommitment to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy was inspiring. Assaults on reproductive health access not only compromise an individual’s health freedoms but also exacerbate the crisis of maternal mortality, especially for Black women.

“I was also encouraged to hear the President speak so forcefully about the need to end the gun violence epidemic. The passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act marked a significant milestone, representing the most substantial gun safety legislation enacted in over three decades, but we must go further. I will continue to work hand-in-hand with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to stop the cycle of violence and keep our communities safe.

“I share President Bidens’s concerns about our global security. Brave Ukrainians are losing their lives awaiting aid, stalled by House GOP infighting – this is unacceptable. I join President Biden and many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle who know that the United States must stand with Ukraine and stand up to despots like Putin.

“The state of our union is strong. I am encouraged by President Biden’s vision for our nation’s future, and I look forward to continuing to partner with his administration to deliver for American families.”