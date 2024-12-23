Rep. Robin Kelly: Next Congress, House Democrats Will Continue to Put People Over Politics

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) released the following statement after Congress successfully passed a spending bill to avert a government shutdown:



“House Democrats continue to fulfill our promise of putting people over politics. We remained steadfast on our purpose to fund the government — despite best efforts from President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk to drive us into a shutdown. Not only did every House Democrat vote for the end-of-year spending bill, we also passed the promised disaster relief for families and farmers who experienced horrific natural disasters. For Illinois, that includes over $2.5 million to help alleviate troubles from drought, tornadoes, and storms. My colleagues in the Senate also unanimously passed funding to research children’s cancer. Next Congress, I will continue to focus on the Second District’s needs.”