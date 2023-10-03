Rep. Robin Kelly issued a statement on the UAW strike

Photo caption: Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02)

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) issued the following statement regarding the UAW strike at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant:

“A company’s biggest asset is its employees. Workers must be fairly compensated for the benefits they bring to their company and to our entire economy.

“Auto makers have seen record profits and record executive pay in recent years. Workers ought to be fairly included in the profits that their labor created. I am disappointed that negotiations between the United Auto Workers and management at Ford Motor Company have not yet reached a resolution that compensates workers fairly and reflects their value as employees.

“I urge both sides to continue their conversations in good faith and come to a fair deal for workers and American consumers. Workers deserve to live happy, healthy, and full lives. Workers must be able to support their families, send their kids to good schools, and retire with dignity.

“I am proud that the Illinois Second Congressional District is home to nearly 6,000 union jobs at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant. I will continue to engage with parties on all sides to ensure that these jobs continue to support the middle-class and strengthen our communities.”