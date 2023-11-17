Rep. Robin Kelly celebrates 40 states extending Medicaid postpartum coverage

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) celebrated the approval of Missouri’s plan to offer a full year of Medicaid coverage after pregnancy by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Missouri is the 40th state to extend such coverage from 60 days to a full year postpartum.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly has been working to combat the maternal mortality crisis, particularly among Black women, for nearly her entire tenure in Congress. Rep. Kelly initially secured the inclusion of the Medicaid postpartum extension option in the American Rescue Plan – and secured the permanent option in December 2022. Rep. Kelly’s home state of Illinois was the first to implement the extension. Rep. Kelly’s proposed CARE For Moms Act requires every state to implement the one-year extension.

Rep. Kelly has led numerous bipartisan legislative initiatives supporting maternal health care that have been signed into law including the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, the PREEMIE Act, and the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act. Congresswoman Kelly is the Chair of Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust, Co-Chair of the bipartisan Maternity Care Caucus, and Co-Chair of the Caucus on Black Women and Girls.

“I am thrilled that 40 states have implemented a full year of Medicaid postpartum coverage. This evidence-driven and impactful reform will save countless lives and support millions of American families,” said Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “I was proud to spearhead the push for Medicaid postpartum coverage in Congress and I am optimistic that the remaining ten states will take similar steps to protect mothers and babies. I look forward to building on this progress and passing the CARE For Moms Act, my comprehensive solution to the maternal mortality crisis.”