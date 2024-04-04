Rep. Robin Kelly bolsters community initiatives, plans Youth Opportunities Fair

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02) has spearheaded a remarkable allocation of $1,525,250 in federal funding towards crucial community projects in Chicago. These funds, secured as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 government appropriations package, mark a significant investment in the development and revitalization of neighborhoods on the South Side. Representative Kelly’s efforts have resulted in substantial support for various initiatives aimed at enhancing public spaces, tackling housing challenges, and empowering youth and families in the region.

Among the projects benefiting from Rep. Kelly’s advocacy are the renovation of the Jackson Park Historic Burnham Building, the expansion of the Chicago Neighborhood Rebuild Program, and the enhancement of UCAN’s Riverdale Community Center. These initiatives are poised to make tangible improvements in the lives of residents, offering renewed infrastructure, expanded services, and strengthened community engagement opportunities.

“I am delighted to bring these federal resources to our communities in Chicago,” stated Congresswoman Robin Kelly. “These projects represent a unique strategic investment in the future of our neighborhoods on the South Side. I’m proud to work with the City of Chicago and our partner organizations to ensure our communities have the resources they need to thrive.”

In addition to her commitment to community development, Rep. Kelly continues to champion opportunities for youth advancement. She will host a Youth Opportunities Fair at Hillcrest High School, providing students with access to a wide range of year-round and summer opportunities, including employment, internships, volunteering, and various service programs. The fair aims to bridge the gap between youth and valuable resources, fostering a pathway towards success and empowerment for young individuals in the region.

The Youth Opportunities Fair is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM CST at the Hillcrest High School Field House, 17401 S. Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills. This event is free for all attendees and offers a platform for students to explore diverse avenues for personal and professional growth. Attendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/3U2uNyi.

Rep. Kelly’s dedication to nurturing the potential of young people underscores her commitment to building a brighter and more inclusive future for all residents of Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly; American Job Center in Harvey/E&ES; Anew, Building Beyond Violence and Abuse; Angel of God Resource Center, Inc.; Aunt Martha’s Health & Wellness; Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Chicago; Chicago Department of Aviation; Chicago Urban League – Youth and Family Services Center; Community Assistance Programs; Epsilon Nu Sigma Rhoer Club; Forest Preserves of Cook County; GovState STEAM Camp; Homewood-Flossmoor Park District; Illinois Emergency Nurses Association; Illinois Farm Bureau; Illinois Secretary of State’s Office; Jewel-Osco; Matteson Area Public Library; Mentoring Youth Through Technology; NAMI South Suburbs of Chicago; Nina V. Griffis, Sr. Talent Sourcing; Oasis Hospice & Palliative Care; Office of Congresswoman Robin Kelly; Olympia Fields Park District; Opportunity Works; PACE Suburban Bus; Paul Simon Job Corps; Revolution Workshop; Skills Provided For At-Risk Kids; South Suburban Special Recreation Association; State of Illinois – Central Management Services; The Royal Purple Plum LLC; Under Carrey’s Care Learning Center; UPS; Village of Lynwood; Washington Heights Workforce Center; You Matter 2 and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.