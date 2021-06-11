Rep. Kelly Advocates for Increased Gun Violence Prevention Funding at Appropriations Hearing

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02), Vice Chair of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Wednesday appeared before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee to advocate for increased gun violence prevention funding.

“Many communities require increased support for gun violence intervention and prevention programs focused on interrupting cycles of violence, and increased funding for direct services, including mentorship to individuals at high risk of engaging in gun violence,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “Research shows that sustained funding for evidence-based programs, which are tailored for specific local contexts, and working in partnership with the affected communities can achieve significant and long-lasting reductions in gun violence.”

Earlier this year, Congresswoman Kelly led 39 of her colleagues in an appropriations funding request letter calling for an investment in community violence intervention programs. The letter requests:

$100 million for the Office of Justice Programs to develop grants to support community-based violence intervention programs.

$100 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to develop a public health centered grant program for community-based violence prevention programs.

$10 million to establish a resource center under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which would coordinate funding opportunities, oversee research into effective programs, and provide technical assistance to local Offices of Violence Prevention.

The recent Appropriations Committee hearing follows the release of President Biden’s fiscal year 2022 discretionary funding request, which included significant investments in working families, including a double digit increase for education and health programs. The Appropriations Committee is now using that blueprint and Member requests to formulate spending bills for the upcoming fiscal year.