Rep. Joyce Beatty Arrested During Protest For Voting Rights

By Sarah Ruiz-Grossman, HuffPost

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) was detained by U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday while protesting for voting rights alongside other Black women at a Senate office building in Washington, D.C.

Beatty, who is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted a photo of herself being zip-tied by police with the message: “Let the people vote. Fight for justice.”

Nine people were arrested Thursday for “illegal demonstration” in a “prohibited area” of the Capitol, according to police. Two men and seven women were brought in to Capitol Police headquarters for processing.

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” Beatty said in a statement after her arrest, saying she had been “leading a peaceful demonstration.” “We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning.”

Beatty joined a group of civil rights activists, largely Black women, on Thursday for a “Call to Action Day” on Capitol Hill. The group gathered to condemn voter restriction legislation being pushed by Republican-led state legislatures and to urge the Senate to pass federal voting rights bills. You can arrest me. You can’t stop me. You can’t silence me. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Before marching to the Hart Senate Office Building, Beatty spoke at a rally where she called for the passage of two key voting rights bills: the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. “We will continue to come and to stand up to protect our voting rights,” she said at the rally . “Here we are, 56 years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, still under attack.”