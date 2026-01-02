Rep. Jonathan Jackson, Dyson, Dems ramp up demand to end drug boat killings

The year 2026 will see increased pressure from Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-1st), Reverend Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, and other Democrats, to end the illegal killing of alleged “narco-terrorists” by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“We are not at war with Venezuela,” Jackson said.

“Trump says he is blowing up drug boats loaded with drugs with no proof or due process, but he pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who imported more than 400 tons of cocaine into the United States. Trump’s actions are duplicitous.”

And that includes someone giving a second order to shoot two survivors clinging to a so-called drug boat that had capsized, noted Jackson. “The war against Venezuela is “duplicitous and illegal,” Jackson said.

Trump seizing Venezuelan oil ships is also illegal. Jackson said he should be charged with piracy, and included the firing of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whom he and Dyson say is unqualified to head that department among his complaints against Trump.

Trump claims he is combatting “narco-terrorists” by blowing up alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, which he says are smuggling drugs into the U.S. In an interview with the Chicago Crusader, Jackson called the unauthorized military strikes illegal and said they were ordered without the consent of Congress.

The strikes have been going on since September 2025 as a part of the U.S. SOUTHERN COMMAND (SOUTHCOMP) or “Operation Southern Spear.”

During a joint interview with Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Dyson said, “This president takes the law as a suggestion. It is not a commitment to fact, to the truth, to behaving under the rule of law. This man sees the Supreme Court as a rubber stamp. They believe in the unitarian, executive theory. They have reenforced the power of this president to wield an enormous and an unprecedented influence and power over the American scene and global power,”

“Declaring a war without going to Congress doesn’t make sense. While both presidents have done it, we need Congressional oversight,” he stated. “They don’t even have check and balance on this man’s unlimited, unhinged aggression.”

Dyson said Trump’s presidential overreach never should have happened “if the Court had acted independently. We need an independent jurisprudence.”

Offering another example of Trump thumbing his nose at the law Dyson said, “He treats the Department of Justice as an extension of his personal law firm. Already the tension between the Executive Branch and the Department of Justice has been eviscerated.”

Saying the law should hold Trump accountable, Dyson added, “The law has primarily rubber stamped him because he has ingeniously stacked the federal bench.”

With many of the judiciary rulings “lockstep” in favor of Trump, Dyson stated, “As a result of that, what we see is the conclusion of the judiciary and the Executive Branch.”

Further, Dyson pointed a finger at Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and his peers, accusing them of “abdicating their moral responsibility to advise and give consent to what is going on. They’ve abandoned all of their responsibilities.

“When I think of the president starting a war, firing on boats in Venezuela without a shred of evidence, how are we supposed to believe it because he (Trump) said it’s true?

“When there were two people who survived their attacks, they ended up killing them. Why? Because you leave no witnesses,” said Dyson implying the evidence of their actions lies at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea.

Referring to the infamous character in the movie “The Godfather,” the youngest son of crime boss Don Vito Corelone, Dyson quipped, “he would be impressed with the ability of the fiefdom being exercised by this president.”

Dyson accused Trump of enriching himself and his family “to an obscene degree in the office of the presidency while simultaneously undermining the authority of the United States. What he is doing is not only illegal, but it is immoral at its base, and it violates every principle of democracy, justice and freedom in the nation.”

When asked about Hegseth’s leadership, Jackson said, “I was the first one to ask for him to resign. He’s unqualified.”

Jackson referred to the time when Hegseth violated confidentiality by discussing highly sensitive, “secret” level military operational details in a commercial messaging app group chat that allowed a journalist, Jeffrey Golderg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, to be included.

“He violated protocol. People are in jail for doing that,” Jackson said, “you cannot circumvent that protocol.”

And when Hegseth brought his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, into confidential meetings with foreign military counterparts last February and March, Jackson said, “He is demoralizing our troops.”

Referring to the September 2 attack on a suspected drug boat that saw two survivors clinging to the side of the boat, followed by orders to kill them, Jackson said, “That was a murder committed. We are not at war with the Venezuelan government and its people. What he has done can bring him before the International Criminal Court.”

Jackson said there are confirmed reports of two fishermen from Colombia on boats who were killed. “Hegseth owes the government an explanation.”

Jackson said he will continue to seek the video of those killings including the two survivors who were ordered killed after someone ordered a second strike. “The evidence will come out because that is an assassination on some civilians. We have to stop this man,” Jackson said.

Dyson said Hegseth doesn’t have a clue about the military and criticized him for firing four-star Black generals, replacing them with people who are “manifestly incompetent.”

Dyson criticized Republicans for their silence.

“Pete Hegseth is the extension of a dim-witted demagogue who continues to exercise extraordinary power, most of it influencing behind the bounds of legality and a lot of it clearly, nearly immoral.

“Pete Hegseth is the golden goose that raised the egg of mediocrity in an incompetent presidency that continues to hurt and harm America,” said Dyson.

Jackson takes issue with Trump changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. “He has no right to change the name to the Department of War. It’s illegal.”

Jackson also said Hegseth is in defiance of Congress because he refuses to show Jackson and his peers the video where the two boat survivors were killed on orders of someone. “I have a right to oversight. I was elected. Hegseth was appointed.”

Jackson said Speaker Johnson “must do his job and be a co-equal branch of government.”

Hegseth, he added, “has no right to tell African American soldiers they cannot honor their history and their culture by going into the Netherlands and have them strip down the contributions of the Tuskegee Airmen.”

The Air Force leaders ruled the Black military history would remain a part of the Air Force education.