Rep. Jim Clyburn endorses Rep. Frank Mrvan in crucial race

Democrats in Northwest Indiana got a much-needed history lesson on voting from House Majority Whip James Clyburn over the weekend at Get Out the Vote events for U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Mayor Jerome Prince, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, Gary Crusader Publisher Dorothy R. Leavell, and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

The 1st District in Northwest Indiana with its heavy union members and the working class has become a pivotal battleground after more than 40 years in the upcoming election. What’s at stake is more than a race to re-elect Mrvan, who was first elected in 2020. This is a race to determine whether Democrats will be able to continue pushing programs that are reaching everyday citizens in Congress as well as voting rights in the future.

Clyburn, 82, the No. 3 Democrat, met with Democrat supporters at the Diamond Center in Gary on Sunday and Monday. His message resonated with several points – with 435 Representatives in the House, Democrats must hold 218 of those seats. Clyburn said winning is the only option and Mrvan was key to that win.

Clyburn said, “I’m for Frank” and referred to him as someone he genuinely considered a “good friend.” Both men elaborated on the achievements of Democrats over the past 18 months which include the American Rescue Plan, the PACT Act, the Infrastructure Bill, and the CHIPS and Science Act.

The history lesson came as Clyburn compared the efforts of President Lyndon Baines Johnson to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 without the full support of the House and Senate to President Biden getting passed monumental bills to improve the lives of everyday people.

Clyburn said, Johnson had to remove voting rights and fair housing from the original bill filled with lots of ideas before the bill was passed and everyone was upset.

Johnson said, “A half loaf is better than no loaf; now give me a House and a Senate and I’ll get the rest,” In 1964 record numbers voted and Clyburn said, “we got the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the 1968 Fair Housing Act; Medicare and Medicaid in 1965 and we got the Education Amendments in 1972.”

Mrvan and Clyburn reminded people everyone has a role in the upcoming election – Get Out and Vote.

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
