Rep. Jackson’s statement on suspicious package delivered to Chicago congressional office

Congressman Jonathan Jackson

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Chicago office of U.S. Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (IL-01) received a suspicious package. The congressional staff alerted U.S. Capitol Police and law enforcement, who are investigating the incident. All staff members are safe.

“I am deeply grateful to my staff for their dedication to serving the people of Illinois’s First Congressional District and thankful that they are unharmed. I would also like to thank law enforcement for their work to keep us safe and for their efforts to investigate this incident. I look forward to the office re-opening soon and returning to the business of serving our constituents.”

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
