Rep. Jackson: “Trump did not win by a landslide, no mandate”

After speaking at the Rainbow Coalition on Thanksgiving Day, Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-1st) told the Chicago Crusader that Donald Trump did not win a landslide election, and neither presidential candidate received a 50 percent majority of the vote. “He has no mandate,” Jackson said. Vowing to give Trump a “grace period,” Jackson added that Trump cannot heal the divided nation if he continues to use divisive language, emphasizing that “words matter.” Democrats, Jackson predicted, will continue to fight and aim to win in 2028.

Tired of the rhetoric, Rep. Jackson stressed that President-elect Trump’s claim of an “unprecedented and powerful mandate” is misleading. He pointed out that “no person received over 50 percent of the popular vote.” Trump became the second Republican to win the popular vote since 1988, according to PolitiFact.

Trump captured seven battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to PolitiFact. Jackson, however, cited 5 million unregistered voters in five of these states, attributing their absence to “apathy” and a lack of outreach. “The level of those who didn’t come out is the margin of victory. No one has a clear-cut majority in governance,” Jackson said.

According to the Associated Press, Trump secured 49.97 percent of the vote, winning 312 Electoral College votes, while Vice President Kamala Harris earned 48.36 percent and 226 Electoral College votes. Trump’s popular vote percentage is higher than in 2016, when he garnered 46 percent, and 2020, when he received under 47 percent. The AP reported that Trump received 2.5 million more votes than in 2020, totaling approximately 77 million this year.

Jackson praised the Democratic Party under House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, saying, “Under this tide of red that happened, he held onto 213 Democratic seats in the U.S. Congress. He did his job, and for that, I applaud him.”

Highlighting North Carolina as a microcosm of Democratic challenges, Jackson explained that “Democrats lost three seats there due to redistricting and new voter laws.” He quoted Jeffries: “The Democrats have won the seats, and the Republicans have won the cases.”

With Republicans holding 220 seats to Democrats’ 214, Jackson urged voters to stay encouraged. “We need 218 seats for the majority. It’s not over,” he said. “In the House of Representatives, we are always running. We will take over leadership.”

Asked how Democrats can flip seats, Jackson responded, “We have the numbers, the history, and the demographics on our side. There was a margin of people who did not come out for a host of reasons. Young people were disenchanted by our stance on wars. We have to appeal more to the demographics, and I think those in higher positions must listen to this new generation.”

Jackson said younger voters want an end to war, investments in mass transportation, public housing, affordable education, and clean drinking water. “Let’s continue to move in that direction,” he said.

On healing the divided nation, Jackson emphasized the Democrats’ commitment to “healing, unity, and reconciliation,” contrasting it with the GOP’s control of all three branches of government. He criticized the Supreme Court’s recent rulings on abortion and affirmative action.

“Now it’s up to the president. Words have power,” Jackson said. “Let’s see what kinds of words, tone, and tenor President Trump uses to heal our nation.” However, he cautioned that healing won’t happen if Trump continues using “punitive language like building borders, expelling people, and cutting government programs. Housing costs too much, and food costs are too high.”

Jackson said Trump must assert leadership. “We’re going to hold him accountable to make America better.”

When asked if the country is safe under Trump’s leadership, Jackson said, “We’ll wait and see. I’m going to give him a grace period. But the words he has chosen to use present many challenges because words matter.”

Jackson said he agrees with Trump on ending wars in the Middle East and investing in African American businesses. “We’ll see if he honors his words.”

On the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, passed by the House in a 219-184 vote, Jackson said he voted against it. “That bill would give the president unilateral power to say a nonprofit was connected to terrorism. That’s too broad. The Democrats will vote against it as well.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s transition team spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, criticized media outlets such as Politico and the New York Times for their accurate reporting of election results, claiming they downplayed his victory.