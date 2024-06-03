Rep. Jackson Lee reveals pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) announced that she has pancreatic cancer on Sunday, predicting that treatment could see her “occasionally absent” from Congress.

Jackson Lee, 74, who survived a primary challenge in March after losing a run to be Houston’s mayor late last year, said she is optimistic for a recovery.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer,” she wrote in a statement. “I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease,” she continued. “The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”

A member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Lee was first elected to Congress in 1995. She serves as the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee subcommittee on crime.

Jackson Lee said she will likely be present for the most critical votes during treatment.

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of the House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people,” she said. “By God’s grace, I will be back to full strength soon.”