Rep. Jackson introduces bipartisan bill to award Congressional Gold Medal

Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-1st)

Saying it’s time for the world to know about Marshall “Major” Taylor, America’s first Black sports hero from back in the Jim Crow era, Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-1st) on December 9 announced he has introduced a bipartisan bill that will bestow a Congressional Gold Medal to the sports hero who despite racism became a worldwide role model.

In recognition of Taylor’s inspiring and historic achievements as the “world’s fastest man,” Jackson, along with Representative Jim Baird (R-IN), introduced H.R.6672 to award a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to the super cyclist, who Jackson described as a “trailblazer, a role model and an equal rights advocate.”

Jackson made his remarks during a lengthy press conference at the Renaissance Collaborative, Inc., better known as the Wabash YMCA, 3763 S. Wabash Ave. He was joined by Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th), one of 23 sponsors of the bill.

John Adams, founder and CEO of the Bronzeville Trail Task Force, and his Board of Directors, were also present.

Calling the Bronzeville community “one of the historic communities in America,” Davis said, “There is no Black community in the United States of America that is more historical than Bronzeville.”

Davis talked about Oscar De Priest, the first African American congressman elected in the 20th century and spoke of how he used to walk up and down the streets of Bronzeville, knocking on doors for support. He told of the two Black senators elected in Mississippi during Reconstruction and a Black governor in Louisiana.

Black history, Davis said, is important. Davis praised Adams and Jackson for this historic Major Taylor legislation about Black history that may not have been known or has been forgotten.

Like many Americans, Jackson said he had not heard of Major Taylor and suggested parents buy their children his book entitled “The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor.” Taylor was America’s first Black sports hero.

Jackson said despite the racism Major Taylor faced, including being called racial slurs and even subjected to physical harm by whites while he was cycling, he became a “rock star” as one of Adams’ Board members labeled him, not only in America but also in Europe and in Australia.

Jackson said Major Taylor’s father, Gilbert Taylor, was born in Kentucky and served in the Civil War for the North but moved his family to Indiana, the birthplace of Major Taylor.

It was there, Jackson said, that he befriended white, rich kids who had bicycles. One of the families bought Major Taylor a bike, and it gave him a spirit of freedom he had never experienced.

Major Taylor was befriended by Louis (Birdie) de Franklin Munger, a white champion cyclist who later began making bikes in Indianapolis. He became a mentor to Major Taylor and convinced him to also move to Massachusetts.

In the many races he entered and won, Major Taylor faced death threats, but, Jackson said, he refused to quit and soon became a superhero in his field.

With the cards always stacked against him because of his race, Major Taylor had marital problems and separated from his wife. He began a tire business that failed, he believed. due to racism and wrote a book no one wanted to publish, so he self-published, resulting in few sales.

Major Taylor moved into Chicago’s YMCA in the Bronzeville community where he died and was buried in a pauper’s grave. Neither his wife nor his daughter knew he had died.

Jackson said it is time that everyone knows the name Major Taylor and that the Marshall “Major” Taylor Congressional Gold Medal that will be presented posthumously “and it would be fitting that Congress awards the ‘world’s fastest man’ one of our nation’s most prestigious honors.”

Agreeing, Representative Baird said, “Even when compared to today’s athletes, Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor is among the greatest cyclists of all time. His accomplishments are especially impressive, considering the challenges he faced on his climb to cycling greatness.

“Marshall Taylor is one of the greatest athletes in Indiana history, and I can think of no one better suited to receive the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Baird.

Major Taylor’s great-granddaughter, Karen Brown Donovan, said Mayor Taylor “challenged both the odds and the adversity of his time with dignity and determination, and he went on to ultimately triumph. The awarding of a posthumous Congressional Gold Medal would be a significant achievement toward honoring his life and legacy.”

Adams said, “For Taylor to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by the U.S. Congress would finally recognize and acknowledge the astounding achievement by an African American professional cyclist during the Jim Crow era of the early 20th century.

“Taylor became world champion and was known as the world’s fastest man,” said Adams. “We are honored to lead this effort and thankful that so many have joined us in seeking this recognition and elevating him to his rightful place in U.S. sports and Civil Rights history.”