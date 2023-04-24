Rep. Jackson announces HUD grants to address homelessness

Photo caption: Rep. Jonathan Jackson

On April 18, 2023, Congressman Jonathan Jackson announced over $2.38 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for four organizations within the First Congressional District, dedicated to addressing homelessness in rural communities and unsheltered settings. This announcement is part of HUD’s larger initiative that includes $171.2 million in grants for 115 new projects in 29 Continuum of Care (CoC) communities, adding to the $486 million already allocated to 62 CoC communities in the first set of grant awards announced in February.

The Continuum of Care (CoC) Program aims to end homelessness by funding nonprofit providers and government efforts to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families, minimize trauma, and promote access to mainstream programs for self-sufficiency. Chicago is among the CoC communities receiving funding.

The following organizations in the First Congressional District have been awarded grants to support their efforts to combat homelessness in our community:

Cornerstone Services, Inc. / Cornerstone PSH for 8 – $821,842

Holsten Human Capital Development / River Walk 2 – $163,001

Trinity Services, Inc. / TS Trinity – HUD:CoC RRH4 – $814,515

Will Grundy Medical Clinic, LTD / Housing, Healthcare, Hope 2- $589,227

In total, over $2.38 million in funding has been awarded to these organizations. Congressman Jackson commends the Biden Administration for their commitment to addressing homelessness and applauds these organizations for their dedication to helping the most vulnerable members of our society, stating, “I am proud to support and advocate for these crucial resources for our community. This funding will help to alleviate the challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness and provide much-needed support for the organizations working tirelessly to make a difference. I am confident that these grants will have a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and families in our community.”

As a strong advocate for affordable housing and addressing homelessness, Congressman Jackson will continue to work with HUD and local organizations to ensure that all constituents have access to safe, stable housing.