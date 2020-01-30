Rep. Harris supports bill that would increase special death benefits for public safety officers

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) released the following statement regarding House Bill 1063, which would increase the special death benefit for certain public safety officers from $150,000 to $225,000. The bill, which Harris co-authored, received bipartisan support and passed through committee unanimously January 23, 2020.

“Public safety officers who put their lives on the line deserve for their families to be taken care of if something catastrophic were to happen,” Harris said.

“Things like this help us retain talent from leaving Indiana to work in nearby states. This is especially important for my district, which is close to the Illinois border.”