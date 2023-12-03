Rep. Ford calls for prison hearings after stabbing of Derek Chauvin

Former Police officer Derek Chauvin

In a proactive move aimed at ensuring the safety of more than 36,000 inmates in Illinois prisons, Representative La Shawn Ford (D-8th) has called for hearings on prison safety. This call comes in the wake of the stabbing incident involving 47-year-old Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin, a high-profile prisoner, was attacked by an inmate at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. Despite being a well-known figure, Chauvin survived the assault, raising questions about the adequacy of his protection.

“I am not surprised about his stabbing. I am surprised that he was not protected because many expected this to happen,” remarked Rep. Ford. He expressed astonishment that Chauvin, one of the most widely reviled figures in the country, was not provided with sufficient security given the notoriety of his case.

Representative La Shawn Ford

However, Rep. Ford views the Chauvin incident as an opportunity to assess the safety of Illinois prisons, addressing issues such as understaffing and security lapses similar to those observed in the Arizona prison.

Ford emphasized the need for transparency regarding the status of inmates who have been attacked. Citing the Chauvin case, where the family initially struggled to obtain medical information, Ford asserted that families have a right to know.

To enhance prison safety, Rep. Ford proposed the implementation of upgraded technology, including additional cameras. “We need high-quality cameras, including bodycams for the guards, and cameras in blind spots, to ensure people are not being abused,” stated Ford.

Addressing potential privacy concerns, Ford acknowledged the need to strike the right balance. “We have to do it right, but we need to protect both the inmates and the guards who also don’t feel protected,” he said.

When questioned about vetting prison guards for extremist affiliations, similar to procedures in the Chicago Police Department, Ford emphasized the importance of ensuring ethical hiring practices. “We have to make sure we hire people who are ethical and that they are not associated with extremist groups,” he stated, noting that such reform measures would benefit taxpayers by reducing lawsuits related to abuse cases.

“We have to work closely with the unions and the governor’s office to make sure that the conditions in our prisons are safe,” Ford emphasized in an interview with the Chicago Crusader. “We have to make sure our prisoners are safe.”

In response to inquiries about the number of Illinois prisoners who have been stabbed or attacked, Rep. Ford committed to conducting a thorough inquiry. “We need a hearing on just how safe our prisons are. It’s important that we learn from other incidents, and this is one that we should really look at regarding the safety of those incarcerated.”

Efforts to reach Rep. Rita Mayfield (D-Waukegan), the chairman of the Public Safety Committee, were unsuccessful by the Chicago Crusader deadline.