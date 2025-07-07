Rep. Earl Harris Jr. slams state-driven university degree cuts

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Warns of Long-Term

Harm to Black

Hoosiers and Indiana’s

Workforce

More than 400 college degree programs across six Indiana public universities are being eliminated, suspended, or merged following a directive quietly inserted into the state’s biennial budget. The controversial move, driven by a Republican-backed statute, is already sparking concern among education advocates, lawmakers, and especially Black leaders who see the measure as a targeted attack on educational access and economic mobility for underserved communities.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education (CHE) announced the program changes on June 30, citing a statute that imposes minimum graduate thresholds for degree programs to continue receiving state support. Under the new rule, programs that fall below an average of eight graduates per year over three years are now subject to termination or consolidation. Impacted disciplines include mathematics, special education, finance, public policy, physics, and several fields of engineering.

State Representative Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago), a longtime champion of public education and access for marginalized communities, strongly condemned the policy.

“During my time at the Statehouse, one of my priorities has been to expand access to higher education for Hoosiers,” Harris said in a statement released July 1. “While these program cuts were ultimately a decision from universities, their hands would have been forced eventually due to this statute. This is not just government overreach — it’s a direct attack on higher education from the Republican supermajority.”

According to Harris, the programs being slashed are not insignificant. They include academic pathways that feed directly into vital industries like finance, education, and engineering — all of which are already struggling to recruit a diverse and skilled workforce. “How is Indiana benefiting from our public universities suspending engineering, math or education programs? These degrees are vital to the well-being of our state and our future workforce,” he said.

Under the state’s new program productivity rule, any degree pathway that fails to graduate at least eight students per year, averaged over three years, is automatically flagged for closure or consolidation — a metric that critics say ignores labor shortages and regional educational needs.

For example, a special education program producing six graduates annually might be eliminated, even though Indiana faces a statewide shortage of special education teachers. Likewise, physics and engineering programs at regional campuses like Purdue Northwest or Indiana State University, which often have smaller cohorts, may also be eliminated—despite the state’s ongoing demand for STEM professionals in sectors like manufacturing, clean energy, and infrastructure.

The policy could disproportionately affect Black and minority students who attend regional campuses and rely on nearby institutions for affordable and accessible education options. Indiana’s public universities — including Purdue Northwest, Indiana State, and Ball State — have not yet released full details of which campuses and departments are most impacted. But historically, many smaller or regional campuses have been the entry point for Black students and first-generation college-goers.

Community leaders warn that these decisions could worsen racial disparities in educational attainment. According to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s own 2023 Equity Report, only 30% of Black Hoosier high school graduates go on to earn a college degree within six years, compared to 46% of white students. Cutting critical programs, many of which are housed in urban-serving campuses, may push these numbers even lower.

“These cuts will lead to one of two things,” Harris warned. “Either young Hoosiers will leave the state for a college education – and the states they travel to will likely be the beneficiaries of their education – or many young Hoosiers will forgo college altogether. Neither of these outcomes help our students or our state.”

The statute behind the cuts was passed as part of the 2025-2027 state budget and reflects a growing national trend among conservative lawmakers who have questioned the value of certain degree programs, especially those perceived as underperforming or not “job-ready.” Critics argue, however, that the move misunderstands the broader purpose of public higher education — which includes fostering civic engagement, intellectual growth, and innovation.

State education officials have framed the cuts as part of a “data-driven” approach to higher education funding, ensuring taxpayer dollars support programs with proven outcomes. But critics counter that such narrow metrics ignore long-term societal benefits and fail to account for barriers that prevent student success — particularly among low-income, rural, and urban populations.

As universities scramble to implement the changes before the new academic year, Harris and other Democratic lawmakers are vowing to fight back.

“I intend to do all I can, along with my colleagues, to undo the harms caused by this biennial budget,” Harris said. “We should be opening more doors, not closing them.”

For the city of Gary and Northwest Indiana — regions still working to reverse decades of disinvestment — the potential loss of access to degree programs in engineering, education, and public finance could undermine economic development and perpetuate brain drain. With more than 400 programs statewide on the chopping block, local leaders say the burden will not be felt equally — and the consequences could last for generations.



