By Chinta Strausberg

A bitter political standoff between Republicans and Democrats triggered a government shutdown at 12:01 a.m., as the two parties clashed over sharply contrasting funding plans. U.S. Representative Danny K. Davis (D-7th) described the standoff as being “at war” in a fight to save health care for all Americans.

He noted that we are also under attack by federal troops sent to Chicago’s Loop, a South Side community, and west suburban Broadview — all municipalities in Davis’ district — and caught in a deadlock with Republicans, whom he says want to gut health care for poor and working-class people.

Interviewed Wednesday, October 1, Davis told the Chicago Crusader he believes the next upcoming vote will be the same because Democrats will hold the line, despite three Senate Democrats voting with Republicans to fund the government through November 21.

Democratic senators voting with Republicans were Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), John Fetterman (PA), and Angus King (ME), an Independent who votes Democratic. “Three is not enough for Republicans to pass the bill,” Davis said, explaining that Republicans needed 60 votes to pass their funding plan.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s retaliation tactics aimed at New York projects, Davis said, “He can do what he will. You can run on for a long time, but my God Almighty is going to cut you down.”

Senate Democrats blocked a House-passed stopgap funding bill by a 55-45 vote. Predicting a similar vote next week, Davis said, “Democrats are holding the line in both the House and the Senate.

“We cannot allow the Republicans to wreck health care for the American people because there is only one next step and that’s to the grave,” he said. Speaking of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Davis faulted “big Medicaid cuts, research cuts, those hospitals and health centers that will be closing” as unacceptable.

“I think the people will rise up and fight back.” He said elections are coming and that Democrats “will hold on and will fight back and some of the courts will rule on the basis of law, but we will survive it. This too shall pass because we’re going to make it pass.

“We’re going to resist with every ounce of energy we can muster,” Davis vowed. “We will resist and hold them back. There is nothing else to do but to resist.”

On day one of the shutdown, the political deadlock ignited Trump’s retaliation. He threatened to fire tens of thousands of federal workers and froze $18 billion for two New York infrastructure projects — the Hudson Tunnel and the Second Avenue Subway — including a previously pledged $300 million for the subway expansion.

Explaining the freeze, OMB Director Russell Vought said the hold was to ensure funds were not flowing based on “unconstitutional DEI principles.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the freeze, calling the shutdown “reckless” and saying the cuts put “families in harm’s way.” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the move “stupid and counterproductive.”

Rather than furloughing employees, Trump has threatened permanent layoffs — especially in departments overseeing social service programs. He is also reportedly targeting hundreds of thousands of federal workers should the shutdown continue.

Davis also criticized the deployment of 100 National Guard troops to Chicago wearing combat uniforms and carrying rifles, including movements along the Magnificent Mile, in Broadview, and in a South Side community.

“That’s intimidation,” Davis said of the troops walking along Michigan Avenue and, he alleged, “beating up people in Broadview.” He added, “We are under attack and the people are under attack.

“It’s a shame that ICE agents are seemingly treating people badly in the detention center. You can have law and order without going to those extremes,” he said. “People know how to peacefully protest, and law enforcement people know how to provide law without shoddy treatment.”

Davis likened ICE’s behavior to a “Trump mentality,” cruel and harsh as that of a dictator. He added that Trump has told generals he wants to use American cities as “training grounds” for the military. Davis claimed Trump is violating the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law limiting use of military forces in domestic law enforcement. He said ICE’s actions are “against humanity.”

“We have to keep on fighting,” he said.

“Not only do we see war being declared by Homeland Security but also by the judiciary — people who may have had a disagreement or a run-in with the president then get indicted,” he said, referencing former FBI Director James Comey, recently indicted by a federal grand jury.

“It’s a crisis. I feel like Mr. Comey got the short end of the stick, but he will have his day in court. I hope those sworn to uphold the law will do so,” Davis added.