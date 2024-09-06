Rep. Davis wants peace in Middle East, victory for Ukraine and end to gun violence for his 83rd birthday

Today, September 6th, is the 83rd birthday of Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th), and his wishes are peace in the Middle East, a victory for Ukraine over Russia and end to gun violence.

That is what the Parkdale, Arkansas Congressman told the Chicago Crusader late Wednesday, September 4th, at his West Side District Office. “I would be so happy if there can be any movement that peace is on the way in the Middle East and that the Ukrainians would have the upper hand in their war against Russia.”

As he heads into his 15th term as Congressman on the upcoming November 5th Presidential General Election, locally, Davis said, “I wish somebody would have some solutions-oriented by kids that could be put in place to reduce the presence of gun violence in our cities, in our counties and our nation.

“What I’d love to have happen on my birthday is that I have myself some sense of safety and security for the people who live all around this metropolitan area,” Davis said, referring to the rise in crime that includes carjackings, smash-and-grab, and shootings.

Nationally, Davis said he hopes Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, win the November 5th General Election. “That would be the greatest gift I could possibly be, along with peace and goodwill to all mankind.”

Known to be a workaholic, Davis, who had just ended a meeting when the Chicago Crusader walked in, then headed to the back of his office where a number of staffers were waiting for him to begin his meeting.