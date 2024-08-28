Rep. Davis praises students seeking farming careers

The son of a sharecropper and a love for the land, Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) praised several students who are planning to become urban farmers. They gathered at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, 71 E. Wacker Drive, where they discussed reasons why urban farming should be expanded including in Chicago and other urban vacant lots. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

On the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Representative Danny Davis (D-7th) spoke at the Urban Transformation Network/Metro Farms Agricultural symposium at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Monday, August 19. He praised agricultural students who want to become urban farmers.

Born in Parkdale, Arkansas, Davis knows all too well the importance of farming since he is the son of a sharecropper who picked cotton and tilled the land by his father’s side. But every chance he got, he would steal away and read anything he could get his hands on, including memorizing the bible.

Looking at the students, Davis talked about food insecurity, which he said is a rising problem not just in Chicago, where grocery stores are closing, but among 44 million Americans who also suffer from a lack of food. He told of how he has a garden in his backyard and is growing “the biggest cucumbers I’ve ever seen,” along with tomatoes and other vegetables.

“Urban farming is important and key to expanding healthy, home-grown food in vacant lots. I have a garden in my backyard. I have grown some of the biggest cucumbers and tomatoes ever. I can fix my own salad. We have many vacant lots in Chicago alone where we can grow fresh food,” said Davis.

A key organizer for the urban agricultural event is Don Patterson, president of Urban Transformation Network/Metro Farms, who has an indoor farm on the west side of Chicago and is building a stand-alone building where vegetables, fruits and flowers will be grown. He told his students they have to be prepared for life. “You may go outside and it’s raining, snowing. You always have to be ready for life,” he stated.

Most students told the Chicago Crusaders they wanted to become farmers and teach others how to eat healthy foods.

Students attending the symposium were Emily Reyes, CHAS High School -Junior, Sanaa Brown, Whitney Young—Senior, Kolin King, CHAS High School -Junior, Ethan Fergurson, West Helena Arkansas, Trinity Earskine, CHAS High School, Commentator, Carl Spruill, CHAS High School, Senior, and Kaden Amber, CHAS High School, Junior.

Davis later met with hundreds of delegates on the rooftop of the Royal Sonesta Hotel, where he welcomed them to the city.