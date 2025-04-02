Rep. Davis, Ex-Gov. Quinn demand DOD restore

MILTON LEE OLIVE, III a Vietnam War hero

Chicago’s teen war hero’s file

Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th), former Gov. Pat Quinn, and Ed Johnson, a Vietnam veteran who served with U.S. Army Private First-Class Milton Lee Olive III, expressed outrage March 25 over the Department of Defense’s (DOD) decision to remove Olive’s military file from its website. The removal is part of a broader effort tied to former President Donald Trump’s order to erase content related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) from federal websites, which includes African American history.

YES, ED JOHNSON Saluting Skipper by plaque

The directive, which also affects the profiles of women veterans, has sparked controversy, as Trump categorizes Black history under DEI and has banned these initiatives across all federal platforms.

When Olive’s profile was accessed, it no longer appeared on the DOD’s website. Instead, the page displayed a message that read: “Sorry, no results found for Milton Lee Olive, III. Try entering fewer or more general search terms.”

Reacting to the erasure of Olive’s file, Rep. Davis called it “insane,” stating that Olive’s military record had no connection to DEI. “This is an outrage,” Davis told the Chicago Crusader. “Milton Olive gave his life for this country, and his story deserves to be remembered. There is no reason for his file to be removed.”

MILTON LEE OLIVE, III SKYDIVER . HE RECEIVEDI PURPLE HEART IN 1964

Former Gov. Quinn, who honored Olive’s legacy during his tenure as lieutenant governor, also condemned the removal of the file. “We are incredibly proud of Milton Olive,” Quinn said. “He deserves eternal gratitude for giving his life for our democracy. To erase his story is shameful and disgraceful.”

Olive’s heroism is well known in Chicago. On October 22, 1965, the 18-year-old soldier sacrificed his life to save four men during a search-and-destroy mission in Vietnam. When he spotted a live grenade, Olive grabbed it and placed it on his stomach, absorbing the blast to save the lives of John “Hop” Foster, Lionel Hubbard, Sgt. Vince Yrineo, and Retired Capt. Jimmy Stanford, the lone survivor.

Johnson, who served with Olive in the 3rd Platoon, Company B, 2nd Battalion (Airborne) 503rd Infantry in Phi Cuong, South Vietnam, also criticized the erasure of Olive’s file. “Trump is changing everything, and it’s wrong,” Johnson said. “The American people know it’s wrong, but they’re letting it happen. Anything Trump does is wrong, and we have to live with it until the Republicans fix it. It’s not just the Democrats, it’s the Republican Party that has to step up.”

Johnson also took aim at Trump’s own history. “Trump didn’t serve in the military,” he said. “He dodged the draft five times, and now he’s trying to rewrite history. He’s disrespecting men like Skipper who gave their lives for this country.”

Trump received five deferments during the Vietnam War, four for educational reasons and a fifth for a medical exemption, citing bone spurs. However, Trump was active in college sports during that time, raising questions about the legitimacy of his medical exemption.

Johnson’s remarks extended beyond Trump’s actions to a broader critique of the political system. “Trump doesn’t care about anyone but himself,” Johnson said. “He’s trying to turn America into something it’s not, and the Republican Party knows this. They’ve accepted it, and they need to take responsibility for him.”

Olive, born in Chicago on November 7, 1946, was raised by his maternal grandparents, Zylphia Wareagle and Jacob Augustus Spencer, after the death of his mother during childbirth. His father, Milton B. Olive II, later remarried and moved with Olive and his new stepmother. Olive, who often ran away to live with his grandparents in Mississippi, became involved in the Freedom Summer voting rights project in 1964, which led his father to give him an ultimatum: go back to school, get a job, or join the military.

Olive chose to enlist in the Army, where he earned a Purple Heart after being injured in a parachuting accident during a rescue mission. When he returned home after the injury, he told his grandmother, “I have to go back to finish my job.” On October 22, 1965, he did just that, giving his life to save four of his fellow soldiers.

PRESIDENT LYNDON B. JOHNSON poshumously presented the Medal Of Honor To Milton B. Olive, III

On April 21, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor to Olive’s father, Milton B. Olive II, and his stepmother, Antoinette Mainor Olive, in a White House ceremony.

Rep. Davis, Quinn, and Johnson all emphasized the importance of restoring Olive’s file to preserve his legacy. “Milton Olive’s story is part of American history,” Davis said. “His bravery should be remembered, not erased.”

Quinn echoed that sentiment, noting the importance of honoring heroes like Olive in the community. “Olive-Harvey College and Olive Park are named after him for a reason,” Quinn said. “He gave his life for this country, and his legacy should not be erased.”

The call for the restoration of Olive’s file continues to raise questions about the role of DEI in public institutions and the preservation of African American history. As the debate over the erasure of historical records unfolds, advocates stress the need to preserve stories of bravery and sacrifice, like that of Milton Olive, who remains a symbol of heroism in Chicago and beyond.