Rep. Davis, 100 Black men: “We’re not going back”

State Rep. LaShawn Ford speaking to Black men for Harris.

Flanked by more than 100 Black men, Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) and religious leaders dispelled rumors that African American men will vote for Trump rather than Kamala Harris, vowing that “We will not give up our freedom to someone like Trump…we will not go back.”

In an emotional speech on Monday, October 28th, at a press conference held at 2948 W. Madison, Davis, who recently returned from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, campaigning for Harris, denied allegations that it’s too late to drum up support among Black men for the Harris ticket.

“Don’t believe the hype,” bellowed Davis. He was referring to a number of polls, including a 1,000 registered Black voters poll conducted for the NAACP between October 11-17 concluded that about one in five younger Black men say they support Trump.

One of those Black men who in 2020 voted for Trump was humanitarian Dr. Willie Wilson, who was one of over 100 Black men who stood with Rep. Davis in support of Kamala Harris. Wilson told the Chicago Crusader, “The last time I voted for Trump, but I’m not going to make that mistake again. Kamala Harris is with the people, with the community, and I think she is more suitable to be with the people versus a person who has never been middle class or poor. She can relate to the issues that affect minority communities, particularly African Americans, better.

Referring to the time when Trump spoke disparagingly about Africa and Haiti as “s…holes and how they are poisoning the blood of America,” Dr. Wilson said, “My foreparents were from Africa. He’s talking about me too. This time, Trump went too far, and I don’t like that.”

That is why Wilson voted for Trump in 2020. At that time, Clinton spoke in favor of her husband, President Bill Clinton, signing the 1994 Violent Control and Law Enforcement Act designed to reduce the number of Blacks killed in drug-related incidents, but came under fire for incarcerating more African Americans.

At that time, Mrs. Clinton labeled Black youth who were in gangs “superpredators” but later apologized after getting pushback from Blacks who accused the Clintons and those voting for the Crime Bill of filling up prisons with mostly Black men.

Northeastern University Professor Emeritus Robert Starks, who could not attend the press conference because his wife is ill, is also backing Harris. “The majority of Black men are supporting her, but we have to make sure we have support from young Black men because they are the ones who are either unregistered or say they’re not voting. Some want to vote for Trump.”

Starks wants voters to remember what is at stake besides our democracy and a rise in racism. He spoke out against Trump’s infamous rally he held on Sunday, October 27th, at Madison Square Garden, where numerous speakers made racist comments that echoed the notorious Bund rally of 1939 when 20,000 Americans met at the same site with many Nazis spewing racist remarks against Blacks and Jews.

Starks was especially offended at comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and mocked Blacks who carved watermelons. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former lawyer, compared Harris to a prostitute with “pimp handlers,” then called her “the antichrist” and Democrats “degenerates.”

“I’m not surprised at this racist rhetoric,” said Starks. “Trump has been saying things like this all along. In fact, it smacks of the Republican’s racist ideology like former President Reagan who announced his candidacy in Philadelphia, Mississippi, where the three civil rights, two Jews and a Black, were killed by the KKK.” Starks joined Davis in asking Black men to step up and vote for Harris “for the sake of democracy.”

“No way will we give our freedom away to a Donald Trump,” bellowed Davis. “I don’t know what my brothers (African Americans) are talking about” in saying they will vote for Trump. Davis began reading a long list of Black men who are supporting Harris. “

Asked by the Chicago Crusader what they tell Black men who say they are voting for Trump because of the economy, Davis said, “We tell them that. “This is a magic moment. This is a time that has not been and may not be anymore, but today is the beginning of the rest of time, and we can help shape that beginning and move that beginning in a positive direction. We hope they will be a part of that.”

Asked about his three trips to Milwaukee and Racine, Wisconsin, where he campaigned door-to-door in search of undecided voters, Davis said there were some who were not certain, other Blacks who said they were voting for Trump, and several said they were felons and could not vote anymore.

Vice President Harris believes in education, Davis said, quoting Abraham Lincoln, who said, “Education makes a man easy to lead but difficult to drive, easy to govern but impossible to enslave. So, if you are educated, you know that Trump is not in our best interests.”

When a reporter asked about the economy and can’t afford to buy food anymore, Davis described the economy works “like the blood to the body. As long as the blood is circulating throughout the body in all parts of the body…but if there is too much on one side, too much money in the hands of the wealthy,” that affects the economy.

Davis said the policies that need to exist are the ones that would give low-income, working-class people more opportunity to “experience the wealth of this nation. I’ve been in the House for 27 years. Anytime you start telling me you are going to cut Social Security, get rid of the Department of Education, knowing there are low-income neighborhoods and schools where people don’t have the same resources, the same opportunities. It is not the same America” he and his supporters are fighting for.

“This country had better be careful because if Trump and his supporters get into office, it would change the way government operates, make it a political patronage system. No, we can’t go back. It wouldn’t be good for America.”

Weighing in on the cost of living, Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-8th), who was born in 1972, said the price of food has risen. “The wages of the everyday people don’t go up. If you ask Trump if he would raise the federal wage, he said no.” The answer is to get money in the hands of low-wage people “so they can survive…. It’s not the prices. It’s the wages,” which Ford said needs to be increased.

In support of Harris, Rev. Dr. Walter McCray, known as the Gospelizer, pastor of the Greater Union Baptist Church, said, “She has compassion, civility and the ability to lead in terms of policy and leadership and the ability to lead this country forward because we’re not going back.

“I tell the brothers you ought not to vote for people who disrespect women, who would grab women by the genitals, who was convicted of a sexual assault,” said McCray. “You don’t vote for somebody like that because they would treat your mother, your sister, your niece like that. We are against all forms of sexual abuse.

“And we won’t vote for somebody who lies every day,” McCray said, referring to Trump. “Wise folks choose good leaders. Unwise folks choose otherwise. We vote for Kamala Harris. We cannot believe all the hype from the media that says Black men are not voting for Harris. We ought to trust God and have hope that God will bring us off our couches, our TVs, special media, and bring us to the polls….”