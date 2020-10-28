Renters and Homeowners Urged to Apply for Available Emergency Housing Grants

Financial support is available right now through Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) of Chicago

Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago is offering financial relief in the form of grants to Chicagoans impacted by the economic fallout from the outbreak of the Coronavirus. We have two relief programs available to renters and homeowners providing financial support to help tackle one of their biggest monthly expenses—housing.

Grants may be used for rent or mortgage payments for their primary residence.

The maximum grant assistance amount for renters is $2,500.

The maximum grant assistance amount for mortgage holders is $3,300.

Available grants will be distributed on a first come first served basis until funds are exhausted. Those seeking financial assistance are encouraged to apply immediately.

The general eligibility requirements are as follows:

– Must reside within the Chicago city limits.

– Must provide a government issued form of ID.

– Must have experienced a change in financial status (after March 1, 2020) due to the COVID-19 crisis.

– For Homeowners seeking assistance: Demonstrate total household income was at 120% or below the Area Median Income (AMI) prior to March 1, 2020.

– For Renters seeking assistance: Demonstrate total household income was at 60% or below the Area Median Income (AMI) prior to March 1, 2020.

*Note to homeowners: If you have a loan from the Veterans Administration (VA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or an FHA-insured mortgage, you are not eligible for this grant.

NHS staff members are available at no cost to assist in the grant application process. Renters that are behind, homeowners that have experienced financial hardship or risk losing their homes due to foreclosure are encouraged to apply immediately.

For those with questions or interested in applying, call the NHS Grant Hotline at (800) 831-7949 or visit https://nhschicago.org/emergencyassistance.