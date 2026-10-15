Renee Hatcher’s appointment as Chicago’s top attorney stalled

Renee Hatcher’s confirmation as Chicago’s top attorney won’t happen any time soon. She began serving as acting corporation counsel on October 1 while awaiting City Council approval.

The daughter of former Gary Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher became the second Black woman in Chicago history to be named the city’s corporation counsel on September 22.

Renee Hatcher tapped as Chicago’s new top attorney

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s pick, Hatcher’s confirmation has been stalled by concerns from some aldermen who say she lacks the necessary government experience to lead the law department of the nation’s third-largest city.

The Chicago City Council must approve Hatcher’s appointment. Before that, the nomination must be approved and advanced to the Council by the city’s Committee on Budget and Government Operations.

On October 13, that committee did not vote on her appointment. The item was removed from an amended agenda amid opposition from aldermen who questioned her experience.

Hatcher’s appointment was on the original agenda, but in the final minutes of the October 13 committee meeting, Alderman Anthony Beale (9th) asked why the item was no longer on the list to discuss. Beale then had an awkward exchange with Committee Chair Jason Ervin, who gave short answers to Beale’s questions about whether the committee will review and vote on Hatcher’s appointment.

Alderman Beale: We’ve been here for a little while and I noticed the agenda changed, what happened to item 2 that was posted on the appointment of Ms. Hatcher?

Alderman Anthony Beale

Chair Ervin: The item was held at the request of the sponsor.

Alderman Beale: Based on our rules, that naming of a replacement of any commissioner has to be before us within 30 days and I want to know if we’re going to comply with that rule?

Chair Ervin: If there’s a rule that has to be before us, I’m sure it will be done in a timely manner.

Hatcher was named to the position on September 22. The next committee meeting is expected in mid-November, beyond the 30-day period Beale mentioned. City Council Rule 41 permits the sponsor of a matter to request a written explanation if a committee has not reported it back within 30 days of referral, but it does not itself require a confirmation vote within that period.

The Chicago Crusader was unable to reach Beale before press time for the Crusader print edition. The Committee on Budget and Government Operations did not respond to email from the Crusader Wednesday.

Sources told the Crusader the committee postponed the item because Johnson’s administration did not have enough votes for Hatcher’s confirmation. Ervin told Crain’s Chicago Business that he supported Hatcher but that the administration had requested the vote be withdrawn.

With 35 members, the Committee on Budget and Government Operations is one of the largest City Council committees. Ervin, who represents the 28th ward and serves as chair, is among 15 Black aldermen on the committee.

Alderman Jason Ervin

It’s uncertain which aldermen oppose Hatcher’s appointment. Crain’s Chicago Business reported that some committee members planned to vote against her because of concerns about her government experience. Alderman Anthony Beale also questioned her experience managing a large organization. Hatcher, who built an academic career as a clinical law professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, lacks the traditional municipal law or extensive litigation background some aldermen want for the position. Critics also question whether she can lead a city department facing complex legal battles and budget deficits.

With more than 300 employees and an approximately $49 million budget, the city’s Law Department litigates lawsuits, handles collective bargaining agreements and police misconduct cases, negotiates contracts and advises city officials on legal matters.

In response to the criticism that she lacks the experience, Hatcher told radio station WBEZ, “I don’t have the profile of a typical corporation counsel, but I actually think that’s a positive in this case — it’s not to say that I don’t understand how this works. I’m happy to answer any criticism with how I actually show up and do the job,” she said.

“My career has been committed to public interest law. I have tried to use lawyering as a means to improve communities and neighborhoods,” she said.

Johnson told WBEZ he wants more affirmative action in the law department in response to the rise of right-wing extremism. The mayor’s 2026 budget proposal increased the department’s affirmative litigation division by $530,000 and added five employees.

“We’ve had to maintain a defensive posture in this season because of the federal overreach,” Johnson told WBEZ.

“But my vision going into my second term is to improve the quality of life for everyday people and to use the tools available to me… As affordability continues to be a challenge for Chicagoans and people across the globe, having a Department of Law that is aggressively thinking about how we can be more affirmative in our approach to provide economic justice for people” is needed.

Hatcher is one of three daughters of Richard Gordon Hatcher, who made history in 1967 when he was elected the first Black mayor of Gary,

Indiana. He took office in January 1968. The historic victory ushered in an era of Black political power, which fueled the 1972 National Black Political Convention at Gary’s West Side High School. Richard Gordon Hatcher died in 2019.

Renee Hatcher received her law degree from New York University. Before her clinical role, she held fellowships at the University of Baltimore and the Institute for Urban Policy Research & Analysis at the University of Texas.

Earlier in her career, Renee Hatcher served as a staff attorney and project director at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights for three years, where she provided legal services to entrepreneurs and community-based organizations and worked on community benefits agreements, regional equity matters, employment discrimination, and prisoners’ rights cases.

She has directed UIC’s Community Enterprise & Solidarity Economy Clinic for nearly a decade, overseeing student legal representation of worker-owned businesses, non-profits and small businesses that operate “for the benefit of an underserved community.”

After Mayor Johnson tapped her for the city’s top attorney position, Renee Hatcher said in a statement, “Throughout my career, I have partnered with communities to use the law to build economic power, strengthen neighborhoods, and advance justice with working people. That work has been rooted in the communities I have had the privilege to stand alongside, and in the Chicagoans who have long fought, and continue to fight, for a more equitable city.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience to the City of Chicago and to serve the residents of the city I call home. I look forward to working alongside the Mayor, the city’s attorneys and staff, and communities across Chicago to help build a safer, more affordable, and more equitable city.”