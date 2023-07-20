Renault A. Robinson, former Head of CHA and Community Activist dies

Photo caption: Renault Robinson (center) executing police work. (Photo provided)

The family of former Chicago police officer Renault A. Robinson announced his death on July 8th. Robinson, a lifelong Chicagoan, was a member of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) from 1964 to1983, and co-founder of the Afro-American Patrolmen’s League (AAPL), an organization dedicated to improving police service in Black communities and advocating for equal access to leadership opportunities for Black police officers. Robinson, who passed following a lengthy battle with cancer, was 80 years old.

The AAPL brought and won the first civil rights lawsuit against the CPD for discrimination against Black, Hispanic and women police officers. Robinson was a vocal critic of racism in the Chicago Police Department. Further, Robinson criticized events such as the raid that resulted in the murder of Black Panther Party member Fred Hampton and a dragnet operation run by infamous Chicago police commander Jon Burge that resulted in a military-like occupation of Chicago’s South Side.

Robinson was an influential organizer in both the 1977 and 1983 mayoral campaigns of Harold Washington, the latter leading to his victory as Chicago’s first Black mayor.

From 1983 until 1987, Robinson served as Chairman of The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) under Mayor Harold Washington. During his tenure he oversaw the reinvention of high-rise public housing projects, including the construction of new mixed-income housing developments. He worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for residents of public housing.

Robinson was vice president of ASI Personnel Service, then founded his own company, Facilities and Ground Maintenance Services, in 2000. In these roles, Robinson is credited with helping thousands of unemployed and underemployed Chicagoans find work. Robinson retired in 2018.

He continued to be active in community affairs and was a member of the board of directors of several organizations, including the Chicago Urban League (CUL) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Over the course of his career, he was the recipient of countless awards, plaques, commendations and accolades for his civil rights accomplishments. Author Robert McClory recounted Robinson’s often contentious relationship with CPD in the book, “The Man Who Beat Clout City (1977).”

Robinson received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Roosevelt University and was a PhD candidate at Northwestern University. He was a dedicated public servant who fought for the rights of all Chicagoans. He was a pioneer in the fight against racism in the Chicago Police Department and made significant contributions to the city’s housing authority. He will be remembered as a tireless advocate for social justice and a champion of the city’s poor and underserved.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, four sons, 10 grandchildren, and six siblings. He was proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Mable Robinson and his brother Robert Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Sabina Catholic Church, Chicago, Illinois.

