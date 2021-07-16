Remodeled Walmart Supercenter provides Pullman customers a better shopping experience

Thanks to several new renovations and reconstruction on Friday, July 9, Pullman residents got a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 10900 S. Doty Ave.

The much-anticipated project and event was attended by Larry Huggins, CEO and co-founder of Chicago Football Classic, Inc., Riteway-Huggins Construction and Christmas in the Wards.

U.S. Representative Bobby Rush, 9th Ward Alderman Anthony Beale, Jerome Davis, a store manager for Walmart, and a coalition of ministers from Chicago’s South and West sides were also present for the grand re-opening.

“We have a dedicated group of Walmart associates who helped make this grand re-opening possible,” said Davis. “We know our customers are going to be excited about the addition of our Online Pickup option.”

According to Walmart, the remodeled Supercenter features several department transformations, and the expansion of innovations like “Online Pickup” that will help customers save time.

Additionally, there are upgrades to complement measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase II-Store Improvements and Customer-Focused Innovations:

In addition to the new remodeling and upgrades at the Supercenter, customers also enjoyed other store improvements that include a new Vision Center, an expanded Electronics section and expanded Clothing selections.

New upgrades aside, store spokespersons said they will continue to be innovative and help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want.

Walmart partners with Christmas in the Wards back in December:

Walmart partnered with Huggins and Christmas in the Wards back in December to give away food, essentials, gift cards and toys to underserved families in the community.

The event was a part of the store’s “Day of Giving” giveaway that provided a $25,000 donation to the group.

“Current circumstances brought on by the pandemic means more families need financial assistance for necessities,” said Huggins, in a previous article in the Crusader.

“The food and essentials this Walmart Day of Giving provides means that the strains hard-working families endure will be a little lighter this Christmas.”

According to CITW, 15 clergy members identified 10 deserving families from their congregations to participate in the two-session event. In session one, each family received a $100 Walmart gift card for grocery shopping within the store. In session two, an additional 50 families received a $250 gift card to go on a staggered shopping experience to purchase food, clothes, and toys.