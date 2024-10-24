Remembering the Life and Legacy of Midge Kimberly: A Trailblazer, Mentor, and Friend

When you hear Midge Kimberly’s name in any room, certain words immediately come to mind: trailblazer, icon, PR maven, journalist, mentor, and friend. These titles only begin to capture the essence of a woman who devoted her life to empowering others. Her contributions to the community were immeasurable, and she remained a guiding light for many until her final days.

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, Midge passed away at South Suburban Hospital, but her legacy will continue to live on through everyone she impacted.

Born on March 30, 1941, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Midge’s journey was one of resilience and determination. In 1945, her mother, Lucille Bailey Williams, moved the family to Chicago’s South Side, bringing along young Midge and her brother, Robert. She attended Corpus Christi in Bronzeville and later graduated from DuSable High School. Even as a child, Midge’s gifts stood out. Family members often told her she was different and destined to take the family to new heights.

Midge pursued higher education with vigor, earning a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and Psychology from Chicago State University. She began her early career at the City Colleges of Chicago, where she paved the way for corporate sponsorships. Starting as a social service worker, she carved out a position that aligned with her unique talents. Determined to further her education, she attended night school and obtained her MBA from DePaul University.

One of her favorite sayings was, “Destiny has a route. If it was destined, it will happen,” a mantra that guided her throughout her life.

In the 1970s, Midge became one of the first members of the National Association of Black Journalists – Chicago Chapter. She mentored hundreds of journalists and public relations professionals through her involvement in the organization, helping to groom a new generation of media leaders that we see today.

“Midge truly helped me to see myself and my talent in a beautiful light. When I saw her earlier this year, she just cried and said, ‘You look like everything we talked about.’ I thanked her for her positive influence and tough love in my life. Ms. Midge, one of my mentors, will forever be in my heart,” shared Renita D. Young, Founder and Chief Vocal Architect at The Vocale Group, and Past President of NABJ – Chicago Chapter.

Leveraging her relationships and gifts, Midge became the President and CEO of the Kimberly Group. She emerged as an influential leader in the Chicago business community, opening doors for countless individuals who wanted to showcase their talents in the Chicago market.

“Midge was a beacon of kindness. She welcomed my mother, Betty Clawson, to Chicago with open arms and introduced her to a circle of wonderful people. Their bond grew into a lasting friendship, and Aunty Midge’s warmth and generosity left an indelible mark on our lives,” said Terrie Clawson, whose mother is the school director at Dudley Beauty College in Chicago. One of the highlights of her career was attending the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, where she did press for Muhammad Ali. She also collaborated with a host of other celebrities and media professionals who played a profound role in her journey. Art Norman, Anchor and Reporter at NBC Chicago, shared, “I am already missing her daily calls to me at NBC. Midge Kimberly will be missed.”

In 2014, Midge launched Champagne & Beyond, an online magazine celebrating the accomplishments of women who do extraordinary things every day. As President and CEO, her mission was to highlight these unsung heroes. “If there’s something you want to do, just do it! That’s it,” Midge would often say.

Beyond her professional achievements, Midge was a devoted mother to five children: Richard Carl Davenport, Sherry Davenport Henry, Robert Davenport, Troy Davenport, and Vernon Nelson.

“Everything I did was for them, so they wouldn’t have to be first-generation college students,” she once said. “I know women say they can’t do things because they have kids, but my kids were the reason I did all those things.”

She has eight grandkids and several great-grandchildren. She extended her love to other kids in the family and community, always emphasizing the importance of education and perseverance.

Most importantly, Midge loved God with all her heart. Scriptures adorned her bedroom, a testament to her faith. After the passing of Rev. Johnnie Coleman of Christ Universal Temple in December 2014, Midge shared how she changed her life: “She is the reason why I’m still working at 73 years old because she taught me that you can be as great as you want to as a woman, and age does not mean anything.”

Even before she passed away at the age of 83, Midge was still touching the world with her love, wisdom, and stories. “Midge was a class act and always had a warm smile and kind words whenever we met,” recalled Ava Martin, Assignment Manager at WTTW/Chicago PBS.

Midge Kimberly

Midge’s celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 2nd, at St. Paul C.M.E. Church on the South Side of Chicago. For more information, please contact [email protected]. Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates at https://chicagosouthsider.substack.com/

Her legacy as a trailblazer, mentor, and friend will continue to inspire generations to come.