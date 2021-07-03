Remembering Gator: treasured friendships and childhood memories

By Vernon A. Williams

When I was shot across the street from Gary West Side High School in 1976, it was just like people say. I literally saw my life flash before my eyes as I fled bullets soaring so closely to my head that I could hear them whistle by. With the help of the Lord, I survived the ordeal. But it’s strange how the mind works in traumatic situations.

Over the past week, the heartbreaking loss of a childhood friend evokes a similar rush of nostalgia for those in my circle. Friends like Ernest Battle, Russell Downs, Daryl McCullough, Michael Exum, Greg Weaver, Chuck Hughes and Henry Goodes are among those going through the cathartic social media banter recalling what a tremendous void is created by a single wanton act of disregard for life.

Wallace (better known as “Gator”) Broadnax, like so many of my friends, was raised in the Delaney projects. One of the first lessons in life for youngsters in metropolitan areas like Gary during our time was learning to make something out of nothing. Wallace’s untimely transition stirs childhood reminiscences.

We didn’t grow up with a silver spoon. My father worked overtime in the filthy mills of U.S. Steel Gary Works. My mother was a homemaker most of the time but, when necessary, was a domestic working in the home of a prominent Gary business owner.

What those of greater means need to understand is that wealth is not treasure itself but rather the embrace of something of value. Toys I got for Christmas were rarely the brands that I saw on television. And often whatever “Santa” left for me had both mine and my older brother Alonzo’s name on it. The old man from the North Pole had jokes.

Most friends in my ’hood lived a similar childhood. They included Eric Calhoun two doors down, Sonny Boy, Piggy, Billy across the street, McDuffy, Nola Jean, Karen LaBroi, Skip, the Cottoms, the Hites, Beverly, Reynaud and the biggest clan on the block, the Nichols family across the street; Bob Dooley, Cheryl Johnson and Veda from around the corner at 22nd Place.

Our first baseball field was the alley and vacant lot just off 23rd Avenue. The sewer lid was home plate, a discarded hub cap first base, a piece from a 2×4 pulled from the weeds was second, and a utility pole doubled as third base and the foul line. It was crude but we played with the excitement of Yankee Stadium during the seventh game of a world series.

There were some games that required little equipment like “kick the can.” We shot marbles, learned how to “lag” (toss pennies), played burnout, made match guns to shoot flaming match sticks at one another, rode bikes way farther than we were supposed to, threw snowballs at back windows of passing cars and waged “sticker bug” wars.

The point is, you can’t buy happiness. If you could, none of us would have been able to afford it. And yet we couldn’t have grown up any happier than we did. With whatever bumps and bruises and potholes and detours along the way, for the most part, the road that carried us through childhood was paved by caring adults and loyal friendships.

At Garnett Elementary School, we could debate who the good players were at any sport from baseball and basketball to dodgeball and volleyball. But the inarguable best athlete was Gator. He was a natural at everything. Gator was that smart dude who never had to prove it to anybody, who definitely had that grade school swagger; a born leader.

Gator had that gravel speaking voice and a laugh to match ever since Beckman Middle School. And back then, we were always laughing about something.

Overcoming injury that sidelined him from hoops as a sophomore sent Gator to a bad place. Instead of playing guard, he was on the sidelines hobbling on crutches. But that indomitable spirit couldn’t be suppressed. He returned to the varsity in his junior year for the city’s first high school basketball state championship – the 1968 Roosevelt Panthers.

Ruthless shooters abruptly ended his earthly life. But they could never take away all that he meant to his family, or his service to the community, or his Hall of Fame achievement, or his dedicated career as a fire fighter for 25 years, or his professionalism in the business of Guy and Allen Funeral Directors, or any of the young people (and older folks), whose lives he touched.

Wallace Broadnax lived a purposeful life.

We won’t mourn like those who have no hope – because we know that to be out of the body means it is to be with the Lord. Inevitably, sadness, anger and melancholy are consumed by great memories of Wallace – reflections that remind us that we grew up rich with a wealth of true friendships that still withstand the test of time.

Well done, Gator.