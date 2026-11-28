Sportswriting legend was nurtured in Gary

At the unveiling of its first inductees into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame, in 2022, board member and sportswriter Fred Mitchell noted, “Over 41 years at the Tribune, I spent a lot of time trying to educate people from all over the world about some of the great athletes Gary has produced. I’m so happy now that there will be tangible evidence to show and tell people about the Hall of Fame commemorating these athletes.”

Mitchell’s death from leukemia was announced by his family Tuesday, November 17.

Fred Mitchell rose to media fame as the first Black reporter for the Chicago Tribune and the first to be assigned to cover the Bulls, Bears and Cubs in their heyday.

He grew up in Gary, Indiana.

He attended Banneker Elementary School with Gary Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chuck Hughes and Gary Sports Hall of Fame board vice chairman. Hughes remembers Mitchell well, as an outstanding student. Their paths diverged as Mitchell went on to Tolleston High School and Hughes to Roosevelt.

“We became friendly rivals as place kickers and punters for our high school football teams. Mitchell was a natural born kicker and I have to concede that Fred was far better,” Hughes said.

His freshman football coach at Tolleston was the late Earl Smith, Jr., founder of the Gary Sports Hall of Fame.

Smith’s daughter, Sherita Smith, said her dad had maintained a friendship with Mitchell after Tolleston. “When my dad came up with the idea of the Gary Sports Hall of Fame, he wanted Fred to be on the board.”

“Fred’s response was positive,” she said, “because he had a lot of respect for my father, and he understood the importance of celebrating the great successes of our athletes from the city of Gary.”

Mitchell, himself, was inducted into the hall of fame because of his all-around athletic ability and his enormous contribution to the sports world as a hall of fame sportscaster.

“I did not know Fred was ill, but I noticed the difference in him the evening of this year’s induction,” Sherita said. The Gary Sports Hall of Fame annual induction ceremony is held in July. “He was moving a little slower than he normally did, so I could definitely tell a difference between previous years.”

Shortly after, Smith said she spoke to Mitchell. He was in the hospital. And he had been in the hospital for over 20 days. He was looking to find a sponsor to support a young kicker from Gary.

“We had had a recent conversation about that, and I forwarded the information that I had. To get the word that he had passed away really hit hard because I seriously thought he was on the mend,” Smith said.

Frederick B. Mitchell was born on July 10, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Esther and LeRoy Mitchell. The family moved to Gary. Leroy Mitchell worked in labor relations at Inland Steel and Esther was a school teacher.

Mitchell went to college at Wittenberg University, in Springfield, Ohio, where he set the NCAA “College Division” record for career points scored by kicking.

In 1974, Mitchell presented to Wilson Sporting Goods the idea of kicking nets, which later would become commonplace on the sidelines of NFL, college and high school football games.

In 2009, the National Football Foundation named its annual award to honor the best kicker among the 750 non-Football Bowl Schools the “Fred Mitchell Award.”

Mitchell has written 12 books, including biographies with Bears Hall of Famer Gale Sayers and Cubs Hall of Famer Billy Williams. He also wrote “Playing Through” with Earl Woods, the late father of PGA champion Tiger Woods. Mitchell received the “Jim Murray Award” as the outstanding sportswriter in 2000 from the American Football Foundation.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “Mitchell will have a private burial, the family said. Details for a celebration of life will be announced.”