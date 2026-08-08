Relatives speak out after 57 decomposing bodies found at South Side funeral home 

A gruesome discovery at a South Side funeral home where 57 decomposing bodies were found has left relatives shaken and demanding answers.

The bodies were found Thursday, August 6 in different areas inside the South Chicago Chapel after police received complaints of an odor from the facility, 2939 E 95th St. Officials from the Cook County Medical Examiners Office vans worked all night Thursday and into the morning Friday removing the corpses. Officials said the bodies were in various stages of decomposition and improperly stored at or above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and neighbors said they noticed a foul odor for months.

An employee of a nearby auto shop told the Crusader, odors in the area were common in the past year.

Relatives whose loved ones were given to the funeral home for burial or cremation visited the site Friday seeking answers.

Patrice Halliburton, whose sister Melody was cremated at the home, said, “We don’t know if Melody is in there or not. So right now, we’re more fearful that she is than we are angry.”

Halliburton’s sister Melody Johnson passed away May 23. They held her funeral services on June 13 and had her cremated at South Chicago Chapel. She said they picked up what they believed were her ashes a week later, but question whether the ashes are those of her loved one.

Haliburton said, “I have no idea how someone’s conscience could allow something like this to happen. There are no words and I’m really concerned about my niece and my nephews because this is their mom. And they don’t know, and for them to have an urn and they don’t know who is there, if that is really their mom, this is a really difficult time for them.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFR), which regulates operations and professional credentials of funeral homes, suspended the license of funeral director Johanna Morgan. It was the second time that owners Johanna and Clark Morgan were accused of mishandling human remains. Last year, police found 100 decomposing bodies at their Heights Crematory in Chicago Heights. The IDFR revoked the license of Johanna’s husband, Clark Morgan and shut down that facility.

South Side Chapel

Sisters Marshawna and Franquella Campbell said the South Side Chapel funeral home in May cremated their mother’s body after she died in April. Standing outside the funeral home Friday, they showed the Crusader a plastic bag in a purple urn that contained what looks like small rocks. They say they don’t believe those are their mother’s ashes.

“When we first picked them up, we looked at the ashes and had questions,” Franquella said.

“That’s not my mother,” Marshawna said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to reunite family members and loved ones of decedents whose remains were stored at the funeral home.

While the MEO works to assess the conditions of the remains, confirm identification and ensure death certificates and all other appropriate paperwork is filed, family members are urged to email the following information to [email protected]:

Your name, phone number and email address

Relationship to decedent

Name, date of birth and date of death of decedent

The MEO will contact family members to make final arrangements after their loved one has been positively identified. The MEO will handle the cremation of decedents at no cost for all families who choose that option. Families will also have the opportunity to work with a funeral home of their choice to make final arrangements.

In a long statement, Illinois Comptroller and mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza said, “Horrified. Again. The discovery of decomposing remains waiting to be laid to rest this week at a South Side funeral home is heartbreaking and an abomination. These are people – someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, child or friend, and they deserve better.

“Losing someone is unimaginable, but to lose someone and then live in fear that their remains are treated with anything less than the utmost respect and dignity is unconscionable and beyond any scope of human decency.

“I am hopeful that the Morgans are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Chicago Police Department requests that any inquiries or tips be directed to the general Area 2 Detective Division’s phone number: 312-747-8721.