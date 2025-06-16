Reimagined Intuit Art Museum relaunches Its popular art after work series,Thursday, June 19

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Acclaimed collage artist DELLA WELLS in conversation with IAM curator ALISON AMICK

The newly reimagined Intuit Art Museum (IAM) at 756 N. Milwaukee Avenue will relaunch its popular monthly Art After Work series with a lively conversation between acclaimed self-taught artist Della Wells and IAM Chief Curator Alison Amick Thursday, June 19 from 6-7 pm. Every third Thursday, IAM will be open late until 8 p.m.; an open invitation to drop in after hours to explore the Museum with a friend, partner, or on one’s own. Each Art After Work offers something different — from gallery activations to art-making activities, artist talks, and more. Amick will explore Wells’ artistic practice including Yes, we will find peace, my sister, the Museum’s first commissioned work and a new acquisition to its collection. Admission to the Museum is free with the purchase of a $15 program ticket. Visit Art.org/events for more information.

Milwaukee-based Della Wells makes art as a way to tell life stories. She began creating in earnest later in life when she was 42. Her work is now highly acclaimed and exhibited throughout the U.S. Wells is a self-taught artist who paints, collages and makes folk art dolls, and her artistry extends beyond the visual arts. One of her images was included in The Classic Treasury of Childhood Wonder: Favorite Adventures, Stories, Poems and Songs for Making Lasting Memories, and her autobiographical play Don’t Tell Me I Can’t Fly was commissioned by Milwaukee First Stage Children’s Theatre and read at the Kennedy Center. Children and adults alike can appreciate her expressive, deeply personal creations.

Art After Work programs are scheduled the third Thursday of each month; programming takes place in CLEO (Center for Learning and Engagement Opportunities), a dedicated new community gathering space recently opened as part of a $10 million renovation and expansion of Intuit Art Museum. Upcoming Art After Work programs will be announced soon.

About the new Intuit Art Museum

Intuit Art Museum is recognized worldwide as one of the few institutions dedicated solely to championing the work of self-taught artists. With its recent renovation, IAM has dramatically updated exhibition, programming and learning spaces for the showcase and study of self-taught art, defined as work made by artists who often work outside the mainstream and have developed a serious artistic practice. Some artists may have faced societal, economic or geographic barriers to pursuing extensive training in the arts.

Now spanning three floors over 18,000 square feet, among the dramatically enhanced spaces that will welcome Intuit visitors are four exhibition galleries; a dedicated education and art-making studio; CLEO, a flexible community gathering space to host performances, lectures and activities for visitors; a revamped gift store featuring an array of unique, fun and artist-made products; and a reimagined Henry Darger Room and interpretive exhibition, showcasing the art and life of the iconic Chicago artist over the span of two floors.

Founded in 1991 as a nonprofit, Intuit is a premier destination for self-taught art. The Museum champions diverse voices while welcoming both new and familiar audiences. Intuit Art Museum is open 11 am–6 pm Wednesdays through Sundays, and until 8 pm on third Thursdays. Admission is $15, or free for members, those 24 and younger, and those unable to pay.

Photo credit: Della Wells (American, b. 1951). Yes, we will find peace, my sister, 2024. Collage on masonite, 48 x 24 in. Collection of Intuit Art Museum, museum purchase made possible by the Young Professionals Board, 2024.1