Photo source: The Joffrey Ballet

Registration opens for the 2023-2024 year at the Joffrey Academy of Dance

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, the Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, opened class registration for the 2023-24 year on Wednesday, August 16. Classes at the Joffrey Academy are available for adults and children alike, offering world-class training for students of all ages, levels, and abilities, reflecting Joffrey’s mission to create a Joffrey for All. The Academy’s Pre-Professional, Children’s, Dance Lab, Adult Open, and Adaptive Dance classes start Tuesday, September 5, at the Joffrey Tower (10 E. Randolph St.) and South Loop studios (1920 S. Wabash Ave); registration started August 16 at https://joffrey.clubautomation.com/.

This season marks the first year under the new leadership of Suzanne Lopez, a longtime former Joffrey Company artist and Joffrey Ballet rehearsal director who was appointed to the position of Abbott Academy Director earlier this year.

“As I look ahead to my first full season as Academy Director, I am thrilled to welcome students to experience everything the Academy has to offer,” said Lopez. “Our specialized curriculum, set in Robert Joffrey’s founding principles, lays a foundation for all aspiring dancers to experience a comprehensive dance education while concurrently acting as a bridge between student training and that of a professional career. From our robust Pre-Professional and Trainee Programs to our formative Children’s, Dance Lab, Adult Open, and Adaptive Dance Programs, the Joffrey Academy not only shapes the future generation of artists but embodies a ‘Joffrey for All.’”

The Joffrey Academy aims to serve as a global destination for students of all backgrounds and skill levels: