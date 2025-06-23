Regional day pass now available

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pass will allow customers to ride CTA, Metra and Pace with one day pass purchase

Beginning today, riders can now purchase the Regional Day Pass, which allows unlimited rides on CTA, Metra and Pace in a single day – streamlining how people move across the Chicago region.

The new pass, available only in the latest version of the Ventra app (v 2.2.11), is a collaboration

between the three transit agencies and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) to advance

fare integration and more seamless transit rider experience. It offers a more convenient and

cost-effective option for regional transit riders.

“The new Regional Day Pass is a result of the collective efforts of CTA, Metra, Pace and RTA to

make public transit the most affordable, convenient travel option in the region,” said CTA Acting

President Nora Leerhsen. “This fare product will allow riders to seamlessly travel across all

three transit systems, as much as they want within 24-hours, just in time for everyone to enjoy

all that Chicagoland has to offer during the summer.”

“We are pleased to be able to partner with our sister agencies to offer this new pass to our

customers and to be able to promote travel throughout the Chicago region, especially at the

start of the summer season,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski.

The Regional Day Pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass and include full

access to CTA buses and trains and Pace regular fixed-route service.

Weekday prices are: