Regional day pass now available

Pass will allow customers to ride CTA, Metra and Pace with one day pass purchase
Beginning today, riders can now purchase the Regional Day Pass, which allows unlimited rides on CTA, Metra and Pace in a single day – streamlining how people move across the Chicago region.
The new pass, available only in the latest version of the Ventra app (v 2.2.11), is a collaboration
between the three transit agencies and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) to advance
fare integration and more seamless transit rider experience. It offers a more convenient and
cost-effective option for regional transit riders.
“The new Regional Day Pass is a result of the collective efforts of CTA, Metra, Pace and RTA to
make public transit the most affordable, convenient travel option in the region,” said CTA Acting
President Nora Leerhsen. “This fare product will allow riders to seamlessly travel across all
three transit systems, as much as they want within 24-hours, just in time for everyone to enjoy
all that Chicagoland has to offer during the summer.”
“We are pleased to be able to partner with our sister agencies to offer this new pass to our
customers and to be able to promote travel throughout the Chicago region, especially at the
start of the summer season,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Jim Derwinski.
The Regional Day Pass will cost $2.50 more than the usual Metra day pass and include full
access to CTA buses and trains and Pace regular fixed-route service.
Weekday prices are:
- $10 in Metra’s single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)
- $13.50 in Metra’s two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)
- $16 in Metra’s three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)
All weekend Regional Day Passes will cost $9.50.
“This pass is another step in our shared effort to make transit more seamless and rider-friendly
across the region,” said RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden. “It shows what regional
collaboration can achieve—but it’s just the beginning. To build a truly connected transit system,
we need both reform and support, including increased operating funding and action on
proposed legislative changes that would centralize and make fare integration easier to
implement and sustain.”
“This new pass is another major step forward in regional connectivity,” said Melinda Metzger,
Pace Executive Director. “Whether you’re commuting to work, heading to a summer event, or
just exploring the region, this pass makes travel easier, more affordable, and more accessible.”