Regional Care Group Hosts “The Black and White Ball”

Regional Care Group is set to host the “The Black and White Ball: The Stigma of Mental Health is
Not So Black and White” on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Avalon Manor in Merrillville, IN. Proceeds will benefit long-term
mental health services at Lake Park Residential Care and Regional Health Systems, members of Regional Care
Group. The network of non-profit organizations receives no state or federal funding for these critical services,
making community support through events like “The Black and White Ball” vital to serving the mental health needs
of Northwest Indiana.
This black-tie event will challenge the prevailing stigmas associated with mental health. General admission begins at
6 p.m., followed by dinner and an insightful presentation by Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. Guests will
enjoy festivities including an interactive art mural inspired by residents’ art at Lake Park Residential Care, silent
auction, meet and greet with passed hors d’oeuvres and live music by The Brass String Chamber Ensemble. VIP
guests will have early entry at 5 p.m., granting them access to the live music of a featured violinist and exclusive
appetizers with wine pairings curated by Asparagus – Asian Fusion Restaurant.
Regional Care Group, Indiana’s largest network of community-based health care and social services, is committed
to enhancing the well-being and resilience of individuals and families across Northwest Indiana. Through Regional
Health Systems, Geminus and Lake Park Residential Care, the network provides integrated, accessible care from
early childhood through all of life’s changes.
“In Indiana, where more than 264,000 adults live with serious mental illness, the importance of long-term mental
health services cannot be overstated. For more than 50 years, Regional Health Systems has provided mental health
care to residents in Northwest Indiana, regardless of the ability to pay,” remarked Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional
Care Group.
Regional Health Systems offers mental health care through psychiatry, counseling and inpatient services. The
organization served 7,945 mental health clients during the 2023 fiscal year, emphasizing their significant role in the
community.
Lake Park Residential Care, a 151-bed facility offering comprehensive long-term mental health care, ensures
residents receive around-the-clock non-medical care, medication management and assistance with daily activities.
With amenities such as creative arts classes, games and outings, Lake Park fosters connections crucial for
residents’ well-being. The cost of care for each long-term patient at Lake Park is $54.51 per day.
“The Black and White Ball” is made possible by the generous support of the presenting sponsor, Centier Bank, and
platinum sponsor, Just a Dash Food Service Group, alongside the invaluable contributions from our additional local
sponsors and silent auction donors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets and information, please
visit www.regionalgroup.care/gala.