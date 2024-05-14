Regional Care Group Hosts “The Black and White Ball”

Regional Care Group is set to host the “The Black and White Ball: The Stigma of Mental Health is

Not So Black and White” on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Avalon Manor in Merrillville, IN. Proceeds will benefit long-term

mental health services at Lake Park Residential Care and Regional Health Systems, members of Regional Care

Group. The network of non-profit organizations receives no state or federal funding for these critical services,

making community support through events like “The Black and White Ball” vital to serving the mental health needs

of Northwest Indiana.



This black-tie event will challenge the prevailing stigmas associated with mental health. General admission begins at

6 p.m., followed by dinner and an insightful presentation by Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. Guests will

enjoy festivities including an interactive art mural inspired by residents’ art at Lake Park Residential Care, silent

auction, meet and greet with passed hors d’oeuvres and live music by The Brass String Chamber Ensemble. VIP

guests will have early entry at 5 p.m., granting them access to the live music of a featured violinist and exclusive

appetizers with wine pairings curated by Asparagus – Asian Fusion Restaurant.



Regional Care Group, Indiana’s largest network of community-based health care and social services, is committed

to enhancing the well-being and resilience of individuals and families across Northwest Indiana. Through Regional

Health Systems, Geminus and Lake Park Residential Care, the network provides integrated, accessible care from

early childhood through all of life’s changes.



“In Indiana, where more than 264,000 adults live with serious mental illness, the importance of long-term mental

health services cannot be overstated. For more than 50 years, Regional Health Systems has provided mental health

care to residents in Northwest Indiana, regardless of the ability to pay,” remarked Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional

Care Group.



Regional Health Systems offers mental health care through psychiatry, counseling and inpatient services. The

organization served 7,945 mental health clients during the 2023 fiscal year, emphasizing their significant role in the

community.



Lake Park Residential Care, a 151-bed facility offering comprehensive long-term mental health care, ensures

residents receive around-the-clock non-medical care, medication management and assistance with daily activities.

With amenities such as creative arts classes, games and outings, Lake Park fosters connections crucial for

residents’ well-being. The cost of care for each long-term patient at Lake Park is $54.51 per day.



“The Black and White Ball” is made possible by the generous support of the presenting sponsor, Centier Bank, and

platinum sponsor, Just a Dash Food Service Group, alongside the invaluable contributions from our additional local

sponsors and silent auction donors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For tickets and information, please

visit www.regionalgroup.care/gala.