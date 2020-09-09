Referendum Discussion

The Gary Schools will be going LIVE on Facebook with a discussion around the referendum. Participants in the forum include Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager, Dr. Vernon Smith, State Representative, Gleneva Dunham, President of the Gary Teachers Union, Councilwoman, Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Pastor Dwight Gardner, and Julian Marsh, Executive Director of the Gary Housing Authority.

