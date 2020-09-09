Referendum Discussion

The Gary Schools will be going LIVE on Facebook with a discussion around the referendum. Participants in the forum include Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager, Dr. Vernon Smith, State Representative, Gleneva Dunham, President of the Gary Teachers Union, Councilwoman, Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Pastor Dwight Gardner, and Julian Marsh, Executive Director of the Gary Housing Authority.

  1. In the article, why isn’t the date and time listed too? If all those participants can be printed in the article, then date and time can too. Yes, I enlarged the picture, for that information. w(°ｏ°)w

