Redskins to hire Jennifer King, first African-American female assistant coach in NFL history

By Matt Weyrich, NBC Sports

The Redskins are reportedly set to make history by making Jennifer King the first full-time African-American female assistant coach in NFL history. She’d report to head coach Ron Rivera as an offensive assistant, according to ESPN. The news of Washington’s interest in hiring King was first reported by The Athletic.

King first cracked an NFL coaching staff as an intern under Rivera in 2017 when he was the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. She worked as an assistant wide receivers coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots last spring before joining Dartmouth’s football staff as an offensive assistant.

Her resume also includes head coach of the Johnson and Wales University women’s basketball team as well as two championship titles of the semi-professional Women’s Football Alliance that she won as a quarterback, wide receiver and safety for the Carolina Phoenix.

King would join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Lori Locust (assistant defensive line coach) and Maral Javadifar (assistant strength and conditioning coach) and the San Francisco 49ers’ Katie Sowers (offensive assistant) as the only active full-time female coaches in the NFL.

ESPN reported that King “met with multiple members of the organization” prior to Super Bowl LIV. The Redskins have slowly assembled their coach staff for 2020 under the newly hired Rivera, with King appearing to be the latest addition to that group.

This article originally appeared in NBC Sports.

